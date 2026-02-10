Newsletter: Last-minute Valentine’s Day reservations, Grist food review and more dining news 💕

May the odds be ever in your favor.

In non-Valentine’s Day news, we have a lot of content around local food and dining, including Ray Marcano’s weekly “Fine Wine & Dine” piece, most recently taking a look at Grist (which made the Facebook list from above several times).

And Food Writer Kailey Bree shows us the beauty that is a charcuterie board by A Pretty Picnic. (Take note, your lady will want one.)

It’s a weekend o’love, but if you’re like me and single ... happy streaming. Or happy Galentine’s. Or whatever we can all say to feel validated on a holiday focused on being partnered up.

Need a streaming rec? I am nearly finished with five seasons of “Poldark” on Netflix and have also started “His & Hers.” Both captured me by the second or third episode. But this weekend might involve a third time through the multiple seasons of “Schitt’s Creek” in remembrance of the great Catherine O’Hara and the laughs her character Moira Rose brings me. (See other Dayton Daily News staff streaming recommendations here.)

Have an eventful and tasty weekend, coupled up or otherwise!

A Pretty Picnic has heart-shaped charcuterie boards

Forget flowers. Disregard diamonds. When it comes to the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day, charcuterie boards are a girl’s best friend.

Love is part of the very foundation of A Pretty Picnic, owned by Austin and Chase Kreitzer. The Dayton business is curating heart-shaped boards fit for the occasion: It’s customizable boards, featuring a variety of specialty meats, gourmet cheeses, fresh fruits, snack nuts, sweet treats and house-made jams may be ordered online for in-store pickup or delivery.

Review: Grist in downtown Dayton

‘Fine Wine & Dine’ Columnist Ray Marcano writes: “Grist, the downtown Dayton restaurant that excels at scratch-made pasta dishes, means I have a place to satisfy my fresh pasta cravings. The restaurant may look unassuming, but remember what the humorist James Thurber said: ‘Seeing is deceiving. It’s eating that’s believing.’”

That sums up Grist.

When you walk through the front door, you see fresh pastas, breads, various desserts and other items displayed in small cases. It has a more classic Italian market feel, reminiscent of Arthur Avenue in the Bronx, NY.

But that feel changes when you enter the small but well-appointed dining room with an open kitchen and farmhouse tables and chairs. Don’t expect white table linens or silverware on cloth napkins. Grist doesn’t even have traditional servers. Customers can place their orders via QR code or at the cash register at the front of the store.

See Ray’s full review of Grist here.

Whisperz Speakeasy turns 1

Since opening its doors in 2025, Whisperz Speakeasy in West Carrollton has transformed “from a vision of vintage charm into a premiere destination for those seeking an exclusive sanctuary of bygone elegance.” It’s a nod to the Roaring Twenties, and the staff is celebrating its one-year anniversary Saturday in West Carrollton.

Owners Julie and David Ziemba were inspired to create a lounge for those 25 and up with a password required entry back in 2012. In its first year, Whisperz created over 52 unique passwords, including weekly secrets and private event entry codes. The venue also hosted more than 195 nights of free live music featuring more than 25 different musicians and ensembles.

