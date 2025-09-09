Newsletter: LG stands by Honda project

LG is also working with Honda on a project much closer to home, in Fayette County here in Ohio.

In this newsletter:

Meet Warren County’s new ‘numbers guy.’

The future of Greene Memorial Hospital in Xenia.

How a new name at the Pentagon has inspired new debates.

After raid, LG says Honda-LG joint venture near Jeffersonville continues

The situation: LG Energy Solution, which is part of a joint venture with Honda building an electric vehicle battery plant about an hour from Dayton, is delaying or pulling back from projects in the United States after last week’s immigration raid at a plant in Georgia, according to international reports. ‘Halted:’ After a raid of a $4.3 billion Hyundai-LG joint venture battery facility in Georgia, at least 22 other factories involving Korean business groups, “in autos, shipbuilding, steel and electrical equipment, have been nearly halted,” the Korean Economic Daily news outlet reported Monday, citing sources the outlet did not name. The report was headlined: “Korea’s major US investment projects halted as detained LG Energy workers set for release.”

Read the story.

New life for downtown Xenia building?

One step closer: Air Force veteran and serial entrepreneur Ross McNutt recently purchased the former Eavey Exchange Building at 17 W. Third St., with intentions to renovate it into an entrepreneurial center for $3.7 million —bringing the site a step closer to becoming a mixed-use business hub. Making it happen: The effort to turn it into a business hub is “a labor of love,” McNutt said.

“The idea is that you’d be able to come in with a crazy idea, and we can help you turn it into a product and make it happen,” he said.

Read the story.

Meet Warren County’s new ‘numbers guy’

Numbers — and service: The new Warren County treasurer calls himself a “math and numbers guy” with a passion for service.

Although Randy Kuvin, 62, was elected last November, he only just now assumed his seat. By statute, the term of office for county treasurer in Ohio does not begin until the first Monday of September following an election.

What he told us: “For citizens to have comfort and trust in their government, it is paramount that they have trust and confidence that their tax dollars are secure and properly managed and accounted for. … I am at a stage in my professional life where I can give back to a greater extent, and serving as county treasurer provides a perfect opportunity for me to apply my skills and capabilities in service to my community."

Read the story.

Hamilton man is new enlisted leader at Air National Guard wing in Springfield

Command chief: Command Chief Charles Hansel, of Hamilton, assumed authority of the 178th Wing of the Air National Guard during a ceremony at Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base Saturday. Ready for readiness: “The biggest challenge we face is continuing to get after readiness,” Hansel said. “We need, culturally, to come together cohesively and get ready for the future. You hear a lot about what’s going on around the world. And that’s the big focus: making sure our Airmen are ready for that fight.”

Read the story.

Kettering Health Greene Memorial to remain open

What you need to know: Kettering Health no longer plans to close Greene Memorial Hospital in Xenia, and instead will invest $10 million for renovations and modernization. What you need to remember: In August 2024, Kettering Health announced plans to close the Monroe Drive hospital and replace it with a $44 million medical center about 10 miles away. What they say now: “We remain committed to addressing the local shortage of primary care and specialist physicians in Xenia,” said Ron Connovich, president of Kettering Health Medical Group.

Read the story.

Newsletter numbers

(Approximately) $350 million: The amount of surplus funds Warren County government has, according to Randy Kuvin, Warren County’s new treasurer. $225 million: The estimated cost of the “greater Dayton beltway” in the mid-1990s. $36 million total: According to a plan announced this week, Kettering Health will invest $10 million in Greene Memorial Hospital while also building a $26 million outpatient health center on Progress Drive across from a YMCA. Contact me: Thanks for reading, as always. Tell me about your business at tom.gnau@coxinc.com or at X and Bluesky. I’m also on LinkedIn and on our Dayton Business page, with my colleagues. Find me as well on my Facebook page.