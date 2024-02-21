Newsletter: Local breakfast, brunch spots make big moves🥞

The hardest part for me was attempting to transport the dough from the mixer into the machine because the dough was SO heavy! Overall, I think I did a pretty good job.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH my attempt at making pretzels and all the behind-the-scenes fun.

***

Blue Berry Cafe has grand opening today in Kettering

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Today is the day! The Blue Berry Cafe is officially opening the doors to its new restaurant location at 2932 S. Dixie Drive in Kettering in the former space of the Golden Nugget Pancake House.

Customers can expect a menu focusing on breakfast staples that they have grown to love over the past several years. The restaurant does have plans to add soups, salads and other creative items, but they are starting off with what they know — massive pancakes, homemade omelets and Tony Darden aka the “Muffin Man.”

“Come in here with an empty belly and a lot of grace,” owner Kelley Andary said.

The Blue Berry Cafe still has plans to reopen in Bellbrook at 129 W. Franklin St., across from Dot’s Market, in the spring.

>>>PHOTOS: Take a look inside The Blue Berry Cafe in Kettering

Legacy Pancake House finds new home in West Carrollton

Credit: Facebook Photo Credit: Facebook Photo

Nancy Maybury and Mary Teegarden, the mother-daughter duo that own Legacy Pancake House, are purchasing Holly’s Home Cooking, located at 489 E Dixie Dr. in West Carrollton.

Here’s what we know:

Holly’s Home Cooking is closing after business on Thursday. Legacy Pancake House owners will open the restaurant in April after a deep cleaning. Customers can expect Legacy Pancake House’s signature dishes. The restaurant will be open for dinner.

Legacy Pancake House was located at 1510 N. Keowee St. in Dayton for nearly 16 years until it was destroyed by a fire in October 2023. The restaurant was a total loss and has since been demolished.

Last weekend to get The Ugly Duckling on Springfield Street

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The Ugly Duckling’s last day at 115 Springfield St. in Dayton is Sunday.

The restaurant has plans to reopen in April at 1430 E. Fifth St., where New York Pizzeria Restaurant was previously located in the St. Anne’s Hill Historic District.

The Ugly Duckling is a collaboration between Blazin’ Dayton Spice Co. and Uncle Boof’s World Famous Pancake Mix. The owners said they weren’t sure what their future on Springfield Street looked like when they found out few months ago that the building they are in was for sale, so they decided to find a new opportunity elsewhere.

The Ugly Duckling is looking forward to having a space two to three times bigger than their original location. They plan to continue serving breakfast favorites like The World Famous Breakfast, Bill’s Breakfast Sammy, Tater Hash and Breakfast Burrito, in addition to new items.

>>>READ MORE: Community supports move to St. Anne’s neighborhood

Quick Bites:

🍴 Calypso Grill and Smokehouse for sale in Yellow Springs: The owner is ready to spend more with his family after running two restaurants for six years. The restaurant will remain open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily during search for new owner.

🍀 It’s not too early to plan St. Patty’s Day festivities: Six Springboro establishments are teaming up to host a first annual Pub Crawl on Sunday, March 17. CLICK HERE

🧀 Yellow Cab Food Truck Rallies return with 8 specialty food festivals: The rallies kick off with Dayton Grilled Cheese Fest on April 12.

🐟 Dayton Fish Fry Guide: Here are some of the best opportunities to enjoy a fish fry in the next few months.

Ann Heller’s favorite recipes: Golden Walleye

Ann Heller’s career at the Dayton Daily News writing about food and restaurants spanned three decades. She also published two cookbooks including “The Best of It’s Simple!’’

“This recipe is a makeover of one I used to fix regularly in which a mixture of mayonnaise and mustard was slathered on fish fillets and run under the broiler. The result tasted a lot like dish with hollandaise sauce,” Heller wrote. “This version cuts the fat considerably by mixing a little mayo with non-fat yogurt. But it remains as one of those favorite 10-minute recipes.”

Ingredients:

4 teaspoons non-fat yogurt

2 teaspoons mayonnaise

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 (6 to 8-ounce) walleye fillets

2 tablespoons dry white wine

cayenne pepper (optional)

fresh minced parsley

Directions: Blend the yogurt, mayonnaise and mustard in a small bowl and set aside.

Sprinkle the fillets with salt and pepper and place, skin-side down, in a shallow, oven-proof pan such as a gratin dish. Sprinkle the wine over the fish. Preheat the oven broiler and cook the fish, about 5 inches from the heat for 4 to 5 minutes.

Remove from the oven and spread the yogurt mixture over the fish. Sprinkle lightly with cayenne pepper.

Run the fish under the broiler for 3 to 5 minutes until the topping bubbles and browns. This fish should be opaque throughout. Sprinkle with minced parsley before serving.

Tell us:

Thank you so much for reading my weekly newsletter! If you see a new restaurant opening or are wondering when an establishment is expected to open up, feel free to email me here, and I’ll check it out.

Remember to follow Dayton Daily News on Facebook or search our Food & Dining section for the latest stories. I’ll have continuous updates on my Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok pages.