Newsletter: Local military space missions might change, help given for downtown businesses and new chip maker coming

Opposition has grown for some time to a Biden administration plan to pull some space mission-focused members of the National Guard into the U.S. Space Force.

Governors of 50 states and five U.S. territories, and dozens of members of Congress, have asked the administration to re-think the plan.

“To be clear: when individuals sign up for the National Guard, they are serving their country and their community,” members of Congress wrote in a letter earlier this month. “Congress shouldn’t abandon this model.”

Biden Space Force plan could impact Springfield Air National Guard unit

State leaders are unable to say how many members of the Ohio National Guard would be impacted by an Air Force plan to pull some members into the U.S. Space Force.

Close to home: But an Air National Guard unit in Springfield may potentially be affected, a spokeswoman for the Ohio National Guard said Monday.

What they’re saying: In response to questions from the Dayton Daily News, Major General John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general, said in a statement that the Air Force’s current legislative proposal “circumvents the Title 10 and Title 32 authority of the governor, as commander-in-chief of the Ohio National Guard.”

Harris called the plan “a clear overreach of federal power. If the proposal is allowed to occur, this would create a critical capability gap.”

Dayton installs ‘hostile’ landscaping by RTA bus hub to fight loitering

Publicly and privately, some downtown entrepreneurs have aired concerns about conditions near the RTA hub downtown in recent years. Dayton police have responded to many calls for service about disturbances and public safety concerns near and around the transit hub, Reporter Cory Frolik notes in a new story.

The situation: In September, Dayton installed temporary metal fencing there to help manage loitering and “incivility activities” that were occurring in front of the businesses on that block, said Fred Stovall, Dayton’s director of public works.

The solution?: The fencing reduced unwanted activities, city officials said, and Grunder Landscaping is nearly done installing permanent landscaping beds with fencing that will be low maintenance — and hopefully, a long-term solution.

Shearer’s Foods potato chip maker could find a home in Moraine

Reporters quickly learn: There’s a treasure trove of information on meeting agendas for government bodies.

That was the case here.

Delicious news? An Ohio Tax Credit Authority meeting agenda identified Shearer’s Foods, LLC, based in Massillon, as a company seeking a tax credit to begin operations in Moraine.

What to expect: The Ohio Tax Credit Authority is a five-member, independent board consisting of taxation and economic development professionals who review applications for tax credit assistance. Members were to meet Monday in Columbus.

New Kettering park opens June 8; will honor WWII flying ace, have short zip line

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

I’ve been walking, jogging (slowly) and biking through this park for a while now, but it still awaits its “official” opening.

What park is that?: The 19-acre Gentile Nature Park is the city’s first park in built in several decades, a $2.48 million project named for a World War II flying ace. It’s set for a June 8 ribbon-cutting.

Where: The site is at 915 Peach Orchard Road near Kettering Business Park — the former site of the air station honoring pilot and Ohio native Maj. Dominic Gentile.

What they’re saying: “It’s like the third iteration of a project since I started,” Kettering Parks Recreation & Cultural Arts Director Mary Beth O’Dell said. “They did a really nice job with the topography and the contours and the elevations they put in for playground equipment.”

Plans released for $260M upgrade of Cincinnati Open campus in Mason

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Game: One of the longest running tennis tournaments in the U.S., the Cincinnati Open, is undergoing an extensive, campus-wide renovation planned to improve fan and player experiences before an expanded 2025 tournament.

Set: Cincinnati Open officials recently announced new facility work planned for the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

Match: The work represents the next stage of the $260 million investment in upgrades that tournament owner Beemok Capital committed to in announcing the intention to keep the Cincinnati Open in its current home for the next 25 years.

