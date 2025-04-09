Newsletter: Longtime diner changes ownership, owners of Blue Berry Cafe tell their story & more food news 🫐🍴

Downtown Springfield Restaurant Week runs through Saturday with 16 businesses participating.

The city always holds a special place in my heart because I worked at our Springfield paper for almost two years while I finishing college at Wright State University.

I’m looking forward to checking out Viva La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, located at 42 N. Fountain Ave.

Specials on the menu include:

Chile Relleno Burrito ($14.99) Filled burrito two chile rellenos inside rice and beans, queso sauce, avocado on top and green sauce on side.

Birria Empanadas ($14.50) Three empanadas filled with birria and cheese and topped with house made cilantro and lime dressing. Served with a side of consume to dip.

Milanesa Torta ($13.50) Freshly made torta bread filled with breaded fried skirt steak, beans, avocado, onions, tomatoes and cheese with a side of jalapenos.

Carnitas Torta ($14.50) Freshly made torta bread filled with deep fried carnitas meat, beans, cilantro and onion with house made hot sauce served on the side.

Owners of The Blue Berry Cafe have 50 years of restaurant service in Dayton

When Kelley Andary, the co-owner of The Blue Berry Cafe, was growing up north of Dayton, she would spend a lot of time with her mother, Mary Miller, who owned The Barnsider from 1975 to 2016.

“I was a momma’s kid, so I just wanted to be wherever she was,” Andary said. “She made it look like a party.”

This year, her family is celebrating 50 years of owning restaurants in the Dayton region.

From The Barnsider in Harrison Twp. to The Wellington Grille in Beavercreek and currently Harrison’s Restaurant in Tipp City and The Blue Berry Cafe in Bellbrook and Kettering, their story centers around hard work and family.

Longtime Miamisburg diner changes ownership after 54 years

After operating under the same family for over five decades, Koffee Kup in Miamisburg has a new set of owners.

Sheila Pearson and her husband, Rob, took over ownership on March 28 and worked alongside former owner Kim Casson last week.

“Nothing’s changing,” Pearson confirmed. “The only future plans is to open on Sundays, but that’s not real soon.”

Quick Bites

🌮 Victor’s Taco Shop to open second location in Springfield: The restaurant opens at 10 a.m. Friday at 1200 N. Bechtle Ave.

🍔 Dolly’s Burgers & Shakes opens in Troy: The restaurant is located at 20 Troy Town Drive in the former Frisch’s Big Boy that closed its doors in November 2024. READ MORE

🍖 1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q at Renaissance Park to reopen next month: Guests can expect slow-smoked turkey, pulled pork, ribs, chicken wings and more.

☕ 7 Brew to open in Huber Heights this fall: The drive-thru coffee shop will be located between IHOP and Fifth Third Bank on Old Troy Pike.

🍴 Guide to food festivals in the Dayton region: Next up is the Sugar Maple Festival in Bellbrook at the end of this month.

Dayton Dragons adds new food, drinks at Day Air Ballpark

Going to a Dayton Dragons game isn’t complete until you’ve tried the new food and drinks at Day Air Ballpark.

Fans can expect returning favorites such as gourmet burgers, the Smokey Stand featuring footlong brats, hot dogs and Italian sausage, Donato’s Pizza, the Philly Cheesesteak Cart, Mac & Cheese Cart, chicken tenders and fries, burrito bowls, Grippo’s chips and Bill’s Lemonade Stand.

Here are some new offerings:

The Coney Cart is returning with Kielbasa sausage served with potato straws, BBQ sauce and mustard coleslaw.

Pulled pork and brisket is available for purchase out of the concession stand, in addition to cheese popcorn.

Dippin’ Dots is offering a new flavor called, “Cookie Monster” and Graeter’s Ice Cream has new toppings such as Oreos, Reese’s Pieces, M&M’s, whipped cream and syrups. Sugar-coated state fair mini-donuts are also available.

Day Air Ballpark has partnered with Yellow Springs Brewery to fill the right field corner silo. The brewery’s products will be available on draft and in cans throughout the ballpark.

Other new beverages added to concessions include Rocket Pop cocktails and frozen coffees.

