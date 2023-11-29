Newsletter: Lots of restaurants have opened this month in Dayton region🍴

Honestly, my family did really well. I wrote down chicken tetrazzini with stuffing on top, which was our only entree. Everyone else wrote down side items and desserts including green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, garlic rolls, pineapple salad and pumpkin pie.

This new way of doing Thanksgiving was a huge hit and I hope we do it again next year!

After Black Friday and Small Business Saturday shopping, my husband and I went to Elsa’s on Far Hills Ave. in Centerville. I absolutely LOVE their chips and salsa! I always eat way too much and can barely finish my actual meal.

I will admit I always get the same thing — half of a BBQ chicken quesadilla with a side of guacamole, jalapeños and sour cream. My husband also had a quesadilla. I want to know, what is you go-to order at Elsa’s? Email me here.

Cafe 19 owners to open full-service restaurant in Brookville

The owners of Cafe 19 are opening a full-service restaurant in the former space of Home Sweet Home in Brookville.

Customers can expect “the same great quality product as our Englewood location with many more options,” said co-owner Dillon Allen.

The Englewood coffee shop, which opened in 2019, features French toast, omelets, biscuits and gravy, skillets, breakfast sandwiches and brunch items using locally sourced ingredients.

The Brookville restaurant, unnamed at this time, will be located at 302 Market St. The owners plan to open for breakfast and lunch in the next two to three months and add dinner in the future.

Dayton restaurant owner battles former employee on Food Network

Dayton restaurant owner and chef Dana Downs will compete against chef Matt Klum, her former employee, in Season Two of Food Network’s “SuperChef Grudge Match” airing at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Host Darnell “Superchef” Ferguson “invites chefs from all across America to settle personal and professional disputes with their foes in a one round, one dish, winner-takes-all heavyweight battle,” according to Food Network’s website.

The winner will walk away with a $10,000 cash prize, a prized knife from the losing chef and bragging rights for life.

Downs has owned Roost Modern Italian in Dayton’s Oregon District for 12 years and recently took over management of the Treasure Island Supper Club in Moraine.

“New York Living,” a lifestyle show on PIX11, featured a preview of “SuperChef Grudge Match” highlighting our hometown battle. Click here to learn about the show and watch the preview.

Koji Burger starts Saturday lunch service in downtown Dayton

Jollity, located at 127 E. Third St. in Dayton’s Fire Block’s District, will now open from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays for Koji Burger lunch service starting this weekend.

Koji Burger is the brainchild of chef Brendon Miller, who owns Jollity with chef Zackary Weiner. The concept was tested and developed during the 2022 Miami Valley Restaurant Association Winter Restaurant Week and has been a hit ever since.

The owners are planning to open a second restaurant to house Koji Burger in downtown Dayton, but due to construction costs it might take a little longer than anticipated.

Each month, the Koji Burger menu will change with the exception of The Classic Koji and Bar Nugs (Japanese style fried chicken). Customers can expect to see a special burger, two special salads and a new form of poutine each month.

Judging kicks off Monday for holiday cookie contest

Our team has selected 10 recipes to bake over the weekend for our holiday cookie contest. Judging will take place Monday afternoon and the winners will be contacted before the end of the day Dec. 8.

A story will then be published in the newspaper Dec. 13, recognizing our favorite cookie recipes.

I am so excited to not only try the cookies, but share the unique recipes from our readers. Many of the recipes were passed down from generation to generation and others were from a friend of a friend.

Quick Bites:

☕ Biggby Coffee to open new store in Dayton region: The drive-thru coffee shop, opening Sunday, Dec. 17, will be located at 5894 N. Springboro Pike in Miami Twp.

🦐 Jay’s Seafood in downtown Dayton opens earlier on Sundays: The restaurant, previously open at 5 p.m., is now open from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays to accommodate those planning to go to an evening show.

🍔 Burger King is coming back to Centerville: The fast-food restaurant located at 9818 Dayton Lebanon Pike, which closed in late 2022, is slated to reopen under a new franchisee.

