Newsletter: Mall matters

Malls themselves are at a crossroads, CNBC suggested in a story on Crossroads, citing data and industry observers who “suggest that the enclosed mall could be positioned for a rebirth.”

In this newsletter

When smartwatches attack.

A manufacturer’s Butler County plans.

Companies announce local layoffs.

New mall owner thinks talk of the death of malls is exaggerated

Credit: Ty Greenlees Credit: Ty Greenlees

Looking forward with Fairfield Mall: The new owners of the Mall at Fairfield Commons have plans for the Beavercreek retail hub, including opening up its newest anchor retailer in the former Macy’s spot.

Spinoso Real Estate Group acquired Fairfield Commons in November last year.

What the owner told us: “We feel we have a very strong program to be able to market these properties and connect them with the communities they exist within in a very strong and meaningful way,” owner Carmen Spinoso said.

Read London Bishop’s story.

Hidden dangers: Area residents harmed by smart watches, sex toys.

Our investigation: A Warren County man claims his Fitbit smartwatch overheated, burning his wrist. A Dayton woman says she was hurt when a portable power station she bought on Amazon exploded.

Another local resident said she was hurt while using a defective adult toy she bought online. A West Chester resident said his hand was lacerated after a hedge trimmer he purchased at Home Depot malfunctioned.

Read Cornelius Frolik’s story.

Steel manufacturer to bring 230 new jobs to Butler County

The news: Steel & O’Brien Manufacturing plans to open a new plant in West Chester Twp.

A subsidiary of FCH Inc., Steel & O’Brien manufactures sanitary stainless-steel fittings and precision flow solutions for the data, food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

Read Sue Kiesewetter’s story.

Local companies notify state of layoff plans

What’s happened (and what will happen): Meteor Creative, Inc. in Tipp City and First Brands Group in Greenville have notified the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services of plans to lay off a combined 368 area workers in coming weeks.

Read about Meteor.

Read about First Brands.

A former Wayne standout has thoughts about Ohio’s high school NIL ban

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

What you should know: Name, image and likeness for high school athletes in Ohio has come under fire and a top football prospect and former local standout is pushing back.

Jamier Brown became the de facto face of the movement to reintroduce NIL bylaws in the state and believes Ohio high school athletes should continue to profit from personal branding.

What he said: “People are complaining about it, but there’s kids younger than me getting paid from YouTube and all types of stuff like that,” Brown said.

Read Steven Wright’s story.

Newsletter numbers

$3 million: Contracts that fell under Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein’s spending authority over 15 months totaled $3 million with 223 contracts. Read the story.

100 years: Esther Price is celebrating a century of chocolate goodness. Read the story.

Newsletter roundup

