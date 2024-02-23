Newsletter: Malls are not dead, they’re transitioning; Jenell Ross continues legacy

With changes in the way people shop and more than 50% of that going online, you wonder if we’ll be asking others if they remember the Dayton Mall or Mall at Fairfield Commons in future years.

Mall operators at the once burgeoning shopping destinations in our area have made numerous changes in recent years that don’t include the traditional retail stores we were all used to from past years.

They’ve added entertainment venues, furniture stores and, most recently, churches.

Amusement, shopping, warehousing part of new plan for Piqua mall: See what changes are coming

Let me know what you would like to see added at area malls. You can reach me at rich.gillette@coxinc.com or on X @RichGillette.

Developer to build million dollar homes in Warren County

Warren County remains a popular location between Dayton and Cincinnati for luxury homes. An area builder has plans for 42 homes with a price tag of $1 million and more. Reporter Ed Richter has the details.

Outdoor recreations sales remain high

Ohio’s newest and largest outdoor sports store brought hundreds of people out Wednesday evening for the festival-like atmosphere of the opening ceremony of Bass Pro Shops in West Chester Twp.

The much-anticipated megastore, which replaces company owned stores in Fairfield’s Forest Fair and Cabela’s in Liberty Twp., drew wide attention in the last year during its construction next to Interstate 75 near West Chester Twp.’s Union Centre Boulevard interchange.

One my childhood heroes, Roland Martin, was at the opening. I’m buying what he’s selling.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

‘You don’t have to be flexible, you need to be elastic’ in the auto sales business

That quote from Norma Ross has stuck with Jenell Ross and drives her in the management of her Centerville auto dealership.

Jenell Ross is continuing the legacy her father, Robert “Bob” Ross Sr., created and her mother, Norma Ross, helped build with the Bob Ross Auto Group.

This year, the Centerville dealership is celebrating 50 years as a Buick dealer and 45 years selling Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

Quick hits

Dayton Public Schools names new superintendent: Why this is important.

Legacy Pancake House going to location: Taking over popular West Carrollton location

Here’s how to get a job at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base: Tips for landing it the first time

Recent measles case likely connected to previous Montgomery County case: How to protect your business