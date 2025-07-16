Newsletter: Marion’s celebrates 60 years & here’s where you can get a 34-oz. coffee bucket 🍕☕

Supervisor John Davis said they are expecting to sell between 20,000-22,000 pizzas, which is three times what is sold on a Friday or Saturday.

To gear up for the sale, employees in the “dough room” at the North Dixie Drive restaurant pulled double shifts on Monday and Tuesday to make sure there’s enough pizza dough.

“Our ovens will produce about 200 pizzas an hour per store,” Davis said. “The ovens will stay full. Once you start getting into it, there will not be any extra space to put things halfway through or pull things out early.”

During the sale, there will be no extra cheese, super cheese, extra sauce, double the ingredients or split topping pizzas. Special cooking instructions such as light bakes or extra well done are not allowed.

Davis is expecting lines to go fast with wait times no longer than 30 minutes. There will be no phone or online orders.

I’ve always stuck to the basic cheese pizza and for those that are gluten-free, they do have a special crust!

Mikey’s Late Night Slice to open in former Local Cantina spot

Speaking of pizza, Mikey’s Late Night Slice is opening its first location in the Dayton region.

The restaurant will be located at 503 E. First St., near Day Air Ballpark, in the former space of Local Cantina. The Mexican restaurant closed its doors in March.

“Our raving fans have been requesting a Dayton location for as long as we can remember, and when the opportunity to move into the space across from Day Air Ballpark in the growing entertainment district presented itself, we knew the time was right,” said marketing manager Katie McDermid.

Construction on the Dayton location is expected to kick off soon with a grand opening planned for late 2025.

Coffee buckets popular on social media now available at Waynesville shop

Since opening in October, Taylor’s Coffee & Creamery in Waynesville has added several new items to their menu including the viral 34 oz. coffee buckets.

“In 2025, I think you rely a lot on social media for seeing what’s trending and seeing what people are interested in,” said Julie Abel, who owns the business with Jona Powell and Angie Wagner. “We kept seeing TikToks for coffee buckets, but everywhere we looked they were on the West Coast or big cities.”

The owners launched the coffee buckets on July 4 and within four hours they had sold out. They have since restocked.

The 34 oz. coffee bucket features an iced latte with four shots of espresso. Customers can choose the flavors and the milk used. Non-dairy options are available. It costs $9.85.

Other new items that have recently launched include latte popsicles and ice cream sundae flights.

Quick Bites

🍴 Mudlick Tap House’s last day of regular service is Sunday: The owners plan to use the downtown space for for private events, as they relocated to Uptown Centerville. READ MORE

🍖 Taste of Jamaica relocates from Dayton to Trotwood: The restaurant is located at 4570 Salem Ave.

🧑‍🍳 Diced in Dayton is back this fall: The competition is 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 9 at The Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center. MORE DETAILS

🍦 Whit’s Frozen Custard coming soon to Carlisle: The frozen custard shop is expected to open next year if approved.

BW3s co-founder judges local chicken wing competition

Scott Lowery founded Buffalo Wild Wings & Weck, now known as Buffalo Wild Wings, on Woodruff Avenue near Ohio State University in September 1982 with his brother, Jim Disbrow.

On July 12, he was at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering to judge the Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest.

“I know there’s going to be creativity here,” Lowery said. “The wing has developed from just being medium hot — the red cayenne type sauce — to now all sorts of flavors. The sky’s the limit as far as I can see on the creativity to come over the years."

When asked what makes a good wing, Lowery said, “Size matters. I don’t like a large wing. To me, the perfect size of a wing is about 10 wings per pound.”

From there, it’s all about the sauce.

The Ohio State Fair has a stand featuring only deviled eggs

If you’re a fan of deviled eggs, the Ohio State Fair has a stand just for you!

The Ohio Poultry Association’s Devilishly Good Food Stand features more than a dozen deviled egg flavors available in flights to share.

This year’s featured deviled egg flavor is Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, an appetizer and dessert all-in-one.

Other new deviled egg flavors include:

Hot Honey Everything (sweet heat paired with bold and crunchy everything bagel seasoning)

(sweet heat paired with bold and crunchy everything bagel seasoning) Sriracha Peach (zesty spice paired with sweet, juicy peaches)

Columbus Pizza (a savory marinara filling topped with crispy-edged pepperonis and parmesan cheese)

Spicy Crunchy (flaming hot, creamy filling garnished with crunchy corn chips)

Cranberry Feta (creamy and rich feta cheese matched with juicy, tart cranberries)

CLICK HERE for a list of deviled egg flights offered.

