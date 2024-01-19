Newsletter: Meet the new commander at Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

Just how big is the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base? It’s pretty huge. If it were a private business, it would likely rank in the Top 5 on the Fortune 500 list.

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center three-star formally assumes command

Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton accepted the flag and took the reins of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Wednesday at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Wednesday.

She almost immediately mentioned Dayton-area hiring plans.

Life cycle: AFLCMC — or just “LCMC,” as it’s sometimes called — is responsible for the development and life-span of nearly every Air Force weapon and material good in the Air Force, except nuclear weapons.

Jobs: The three-star general declined to elaborate on her reasons for firing Col. Christopher Meeker, the former commander of the 88th Air Base Wing, last month. But she did say that hiring is about to be ramped up.

“In fact, we’re actually looking to do a lot more hiring on our civilian positions in the coming year,” she told me. “And we’re looking forward to having a career fair in Dayton on March 13.”

DeWine calls on Ohio legislature to ban or limit Delta 8 sales

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine urged the Ohio legislature Wednesday to act quickly to either ban sales of Delta 8 in the state or at least age-limit sales to keep the psychoactive cannabinoid out of the hands of minors, our Avery Kreemer reported.

What is Delta 8?: Largely seen as an alternative to high-THC recreational marijuana, Delta 8 is one of the most popular of the hundreds of compounds, known as cannabinoids, that can be drawn from cannabis plants and one of only a handful that have been shown to give a user the feeling of being high.

Dayton microelectronics company raises $4.5 million, SEC filing reports

Federal securities laws require a “Form D” to be filed by companies that have sold securities without registration under the Securities Act of 1933. We’re talking here about often relatively new, privately held businesses.

Dayton’s Niobium Microsystems Inc., a spinoff of Galois, filed one of those earlier this month, reporting that it has raised nearly $4.5 million in a securities sale.

Capital: “Proceeds are intended to be primarily used for, among other things, working capital purposes,” Niobium said.

Former L Brands Kettering call center to close, laying off 120 people

Kettering, Ohio and Victoria’s Secret lingerie. It always seemed like an odd juxtaposition.

But L Brands/Victoria’s Secret was also, for years, quite a big local employer.

Layoffs: That’s changing. Layoffs at what had been a Bigger Road call center will begin in mid-March, wrapping up in August, the now-private Victoria’s Secret told the state of Ohio in a new WARN notice.

The company has weathered a challenging era, with the pandemic, re-branding stumbles and new competition hurting sales.

Huber Heights buying land as part of major development near Rose Music Center

The city of Huber Heights will purchase a plot of land in an up-and-coming area of town as part of an ongoing development boom near The Rose Music Center, reporter Aimee Hancock tells us.

No specific plans: City council approved the transfer of $2.05 million from the city’s general fund to the Transformative Economic Development (TED) fund for the purchase of 16 acres on Executive Boulevard, west of Warped Wing Brewery & Smokery.

The purchase will further the city’s efforts to spur development on the strip of Executive Boulevard, officials said.

Buffer: “While there are no specific development plans for this parcel, the general objective is to use (it) to buffer the heavier industrial and commercial uses to the west from the residential and entertainment uses we are developing to the east,” Assistant City Manager Bryan Chodkowski said.

