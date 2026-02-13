Newsletter: Mental health (still) matters

Nationally, the cost is closer to $280 billion annually, one study says. Globally, raise that number to a trillion, according to other estimates.

However you measure it, the problem is expensive, professionally and personally — and it seems to be growing.

How Shook Construction is celebrating 100 years in business.

Kettering Health is reaching out to patients about its data breach.

Yes, sports fans — the University of Dayton and Wright State will square off.

Scott McGohan’s new venture seeks a brighter morning for all

‘My soul is cooked:’ One January morning 18 years ago, Scott McGohan woke up and knew he needed help.

The future chief executive of McGohan Brabender walked into a meeting of a SouthBrook Christian Church recovery support group and told those around him: “My name is Scott, and my soul is cooked.”

One Morning: McGohan found help. Now, his new venture seeks to help others do the same.

Kettering Health sends out data breach notices

What you need to know: Kettering Health has been sending new notices to patients whose personal data was breached following the May 20 cyberattack.

Plan of defense: The hospital system says it is looking for ways to prevent similar events from happening in the future, the letter states.

Central State faculty union challenges cuts

What you need to know: The Central State University faculty union says planned layoffs reflect only a partial picture of losses the university has seen in recent years. Members are concerned about the future.

Xenia to incorporate CSU campus.

Report: Nixing Ohio’s property taxes will have a cost

What you should know: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recently said the void left by canceled property taxes might have a serious cost —including a sales tax boost of up to 20% “We would be in a huge crisis in the state of Ohio,” DeWine said.

Another Wright-Patterson contractor expects to lay off workers

What happened: Astrion expects to lay off 61 employees after the “potential” loss of an F-15 contract at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the company recently warned the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

A planned permanent separation day for workers tied to the F-15 program will come near the end of May, the company said in a Worker Adjustment Retraining Notice letter to the state.

Sumaria to lay off 50+ workers.

Newsletter numbers

$473 million: What Shook Construction saw in revenue last year. Read the story.

$41.9 million: The sale price this week for a distribution center near Dayton International. Read the story.

