Newsletter: Miamisburg company offers new weapon in fight against lung cancer

Welcome to Tuesday, Dayton. On the agenda today: A higher minimum wage, a new diagnostic tool in the fight against lung cancer, Kettering planners aren’t keen on the prospect of a new Sheetz store — and a lot more.

Thank you for reading. You can reach me at tom.gnau@coxinc.com and (937) 681-5610. Drop me a line, tell me what’s going on. Here’s me on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

In general, when it comes to cancer, early-detection is usually a life-saver. When it comes to lung cancer, if it’s found at an early stage — when it is small and before it has spread — it is more likely to be treated successfully, the American Cancer Society says.

That’s where an innovation from a Miamisburg company comes in.

Finding lung cancer before it’s too late: Miamisburg company offers new tool in cancer fight

Miamisburg’s Riverain Technologies said it has been selected to provide its ClearRead CT tool to 22 VA hub locations and 87 spoke sites across the country, as part of the VA’s Lung Precision Oncology Program (also called “LPOP.”)

Finding the needle: “It is literally that proverbial needle in the haystack,” Riverain CEO Steve Worrell said of lung nodules that can show up on chest scans — one possible sign of incipient cancer. “We help find it. Then we help characterize it. How big is it? What type of nodule is it?”

Worrell says his company’s tech can clear away the “noise” from scans, zoning in on vital data.

Ohio minimum wage rises to $10.45 an hour in 2024

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Ohio’s minimum wage will increase to $10.45 an hour, and to $5.25 for tipped employees beginning Jan. 1 next year.

The state’s minimum wage increases Jan. 1 of each year by the rate of inflation after Ohio voters in November 2006 approved a Constitutional amendment.

Dollars: The minimum wage for this year is $10.10 an hour, or $5.05 an hour for tipped employees.

For employees at smaller companies with annual gross receipts of $385,000 or less per year after Jan. 1, and for 14- and 15-year-olds, the state’s minimum wage is $7.25 an hour. For these employees, the state wage is tied to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, which requires an act of Congress and the president’s signature to change.

Old North Dayton property was junkyard for decades, now rejected by city

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

The new owner of a commercial property in Old North Dayton has been denied permission to use it as a junk yard, which comes about 16 months after the previous owner was told the same thing, Cory Frolik reported recently.

Members of the Dayton Board of Zoning Appeals recently said the property at 1801 Valley St. lost its legal right to operate as a junkyard, a type of use not allowed in that zoning district.

The big picture: Junkyards are not permitted in that part of the city under Dayton’s current zoning law, but the property had been grandfathered in.

However, under the city’s zoning code, nonconforming legal uses expire and cannot be reestablished if operations are discontinued for 185 days or longer.

City staff and board members said photos of the site over the years and conditions at the property indicate that it was not in use for significant stretches of time.

Kettering planners vote to deny Sheetz on Dorothy Lane; council vote upcoming

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

A land use change is being sought for a Kettering Health-owned vacant site where convenience store chain Sheetz wants to expand its business, Kettering records show.

However, Kettering’s Planning Commission unanimously recommended city council reject a land use change at 1490 W. Dorothy Lane at the South Dixie Drive intersection for the gas station/convenience store chain to build a new site, Reporter Nick Blizzard tells us in his most recent story on this.

Major intersection: Sheetz spokeswoman Jenner Ridgley Donahoe said: “This particular location is attractive because it is along a major intersection, allowing Sheetz to serve a large part of the community.”

Anthem, Mercy Health strike deal lasting through 2028

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

After months of being out-of-network, Anthem’s Medicaid members are back to being in-network with Mercy Health and a lawsuit in Virginia is being dropped as the two entities announced recently that a new agreement had been reached, Reporter Samantha Wildow tells us.

The coverage will also be retroactive to when Anthem’s Medicaid members first went out-of-network earlier this summer. Anthem’s Medicare Advantage members who had previously been scheduled to go out-of-network on Oct. 1 will continue to be in-network.

Milestone: “We understand that being out network can be very difficult, and we are pleased that patients with Anthem insurance can now see our physicians and use our hospitals at an in-network cost,” saidAdam Groshans, president of the Mercy Health- Springfield market.

Business update

The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce has named the 2023-24 Empower cohort of the region’s women business leaders, the chamber has announced.

Cohort members of Empower are chosen from a cross-section of the community and represent the diversity of the region’s business and nonprofit women leaders, the chamber says.

In partnership with the new program sponsor, Universal 1 Credit Union, the cohort began its experience Sept. 28, with a retreat hosted at Hotel Versailles.

Over the next ten months, the cohort will engage in leadership workshops combined with day-sessions, business coaching and an extensive network of training support to help participants identify individual leadership strengths, values and goals, develop a personal brand and eliminate barriers to professional advancement, the chamber said.

Through a partnership with Aileron, the region’s leadership and training development center, the goal is to provide participants with hands-on business coaching and group support with peers. The experience will conclude with a retreat in June 2024.

“It was hard to imagine just how impactful this program would be become when we convened the first Empower cohort over six years ago,” said Stephanie Keinath, vice president of strategic initiatives at the chamber. “We’ve had Empower graduates tell us that this program supported them through challenging professional transitions, providing the tools and networks they need to continue to grow and lead.”

The chamber cites research that shows women have made important gains in executive positions in the last six years but still remain underrepresented at the highest levels of leadership. According to a 2022 McKinsey & Co. report, women make up 26% of C-suite roles in the U.S and Canada, a 4% increase from 2018. However, for every 100 men who are promoted, only 87 women are promoted.

Quick hits

Hamilton King Corona restaurant will be ‘huge:’ The ownership group behind the planned King Corona Latin Kitchen and Cantina at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill is investing heavily in the region.

Burgers and mac and cheese: Natalie Jones tempts us with the details about a new food turck.

Steampunk: It’s not just a unique liteary genre. It’s a new National Museum of the U.S. Air Force exhibit.

College loan payments: They restart this month. Reporter Aimee Hancock has the details.