Newsletter: ‘Midnight Hammer’ and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

And behind the scenes, Wright Patterson Air Force Base brainpower and organizational prowess were instrumental.

Evolving lethality: How teams at Wright-Patterson and beyond help keep the B-2 flying

Credit: 509th Bomb Wing Credit: 509th Bomb Wing

What you need to know: Split between Wright-Patterson and Tinker Air Force bases, the Air Force says the program office overseeing the B-2 manages everything from sustaining the aircraft to delivering new technologies.

What it takes: There are over 350 government and military personnel providing support to the B-2 across both system program office locations, roughly 200 at Tinker Air Force Base, and approximately 150 at Wright-Patterson, as well as industry partners at Northrop Grumman.

What they’re saying: “Wright-Patterson Air Force Base plays a critical role in managing the sustainment of the US Air Force’s fleet and serves as the home of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center,” noted Mike Stengel, a partner in AeroDynamic Advisory, a Washington, D.C.-based aerospace consulting firm.

Read the interview with the B-2 system program office.

Day Air Credit Union introduces new president, future CEO

What you need to know: John David Theobald has been named president of Day Air Credit Union. But you can call him (as he described himself in an interview) a “credit union guy.”

Succession set: After nearly three decades as president and chief executive, Bill Burke is now simply chief executive of Day Air Credit Union, handing the “president’s” title to Theobald, who will be Burke’s successor as CEO at some point.

There is no timeline for Burke to retire.

Read the story.

Wilmington College is $23M wealthier, thanks to a former basketball coach

Credit: Apple Photos Clean Up Credit: Apple Photos Clean Up

Parting gift: A local liberal arts college has received $23 million from the estate of a professor and coach who spent more than 30 years teaching there.

Jerry Scheve, a longtime accounting professor and women’s basketball coach, left the significant sum to Wilmington College after his death in May.

What they’re saying: “It comes from someone who gave his life to Wilmington College, and who understood exactly what this community could become,” college President Corey Cockerill said. “Coach Scheve’s generosity challenges us to think bigger, act bolder and lead with the same integrity he carried every time he walked into a gym or a classroom.”

Read the story.

Dayton VA announces new housing developer

What you should know: The Department of Veterans Affairs has chosen a Washington, D.C. facilities management company to pursue an “Enhanced-Use Lease,” or “EUL,” housing project at the Dayton VA Medical Center.

The Pelenti Group will work with the VA to develop affordable housing with supportive services for veterans and their families, the VA said.

Work: Will start immediately, a VA spokeswoman told me.

The redevelopment work will focus on Freedom House, Liberty House, buildings on what the VA calls “Doctors Row,” and/or building 116 on the VA’s campus between West Third Street and U.S. 35.

Read the story.

EULs: Have been making headlines around here for years. Synergy and Mills Development is pursuing plans for eight commercial buildings over the next 10 years on nearly 44 acres across two parcels, known as Hilltop and Gerlaugh farms.

Public hearing today: On Proposed CenterPoint Energy natural gas rate increase

What you need to know: There will be a public hearing hosted by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) at 6 p.m. today at Dayton City Hall, 101 W. Third St.

The proposed increase: CenterPoint Energy last year applied to state regulators to allow the charging of higher rates for natural gas service.

The company said its proposal, if approved, would mean an increase of approximately $23 per month for the “average residential customer.”

Can’t make the hearing? You can file your thoughts online.

Read the story.

