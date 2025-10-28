Newsletter: Mission accomplished for a local problem-solver?

Leaders of the institute late last week made a major decision on the entity’s future.

In this newsletter:

How Dayton police say they intend to help make downtown safer.

How one Ohio company is ready to move snack production to Moraine.

The future of one of the Dayton area’s big malls.

Wright Brothers Institute suspends operations

What happened: A local non-profit institute that has sought to help solve problems for the Air Force and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has suspended operations, the organization said Friday.

The Riverside-based Wright Brothers Institute (WBI) said it will suspend operations while its board evaluates the future.

Mission accomplished? A lot has changed since the institute’s formation in 2002, Dayton Development Coalition Chief Executive and President Jeff Hoagland told me. The move does not signal any kind of pulling back from the community by AFRL or the base, he said. He attributed the move simply to “evolution over time.”

Dayton Mall has a new owner

What you need to know: The immense and decades-old Dayton Mall has a new owner. Why it matters: Miami Twp. Community Development Director Alex Carlson told Reporter Eric Schwartzberg that the timing of the purchase is “perfect,” as the township kicks off its Miami Crossing District Master Plan.

This new plan is intended to consider market conditions in the mall area, Carlson said.

Dayton to open police substation next to the downtown RTA hub

What you need to know: Business owners downtown have expressed concerns for years about the downtown RTA transit hub. Now, Dayton Police intend to open a temporary substation next to the hub as the city builds a new permanent station a few blocks away.

The temporary substation is expected to begin operations by March in a vacant property at 30 S. Main St.

What they’re saying: “This substation is a practical solution that allows us to maintain a strong police presence downtown today, while planning and building the permanent station for the future,” Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein said in a statement.

Shearer’s Food to launch Moraine-made snacks

Delicious news: Shearer’s Foods will begin testing equipment at its Moraine factory next month and begin production of its first products soon thereafter.

The company, which is the largest private-label salty snack manufacturer in North America, launched construction of its $106 million production facility at the former General Motors paint shop facility off Springboro Pike and Stroop in January.

Yes, but: Although the company produces salty snacks, cookies, and crackers, consumers won’t be see a bag with a “Shearer’s” logo on it at any store.

Rising food costs: Consumers, businesses try to adapt

The landscape: As food prices climb, some shoppers are tightening purse strings and local stores are adjusting to keep pace.

“With prices up everywhere it makes you think before you buy anything. Makes you look for the deals,” said Tyler Burt, a food delivery driver from Middletown.

Data: Total food cost is up 3.2% from August 2024 to August 2025, the most recent timeframe available, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Newsletter numbers

$330,000: The contribution of Notre Dame football coach and Wayne High School graduate Marcus Freeman to his alma mater. Read the story. 270: In its 2024 annual report, CVS said it planned to close about 270 retail stores in 2025. 3.9%: Away-from-home food costs are up 3.9% and food-at-home costs are up 2.7%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

