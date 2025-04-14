Newsletter: More growth for Springboro?

In 2022, longtime resident Betty Bray recalled to the Dayton Daily News that when she married John Bray, they moved to a house in 1961 that he bought the year before on South Main Street (Ohio 741).

“It was really a country town,” she said at the time. “There was a two-lane highway, Ohio 73, (Springboro’s Central Avenue), another two-lane highway, Ohio 741 and there were farms all along the roads.”

The city grew to 19,062 residents, according to the 2020 Census, with the latest Census estimate at 19,475.

The 2020 number represents growth of nearly 52% from the 12,380 people who called Springboro home in 2000.

‘The Lawn’ development poised for Springboro, with retail, new apartments

Development stage is set: Developers are readying for a colorful and modern neighborhood nestled against Community Park in Springboro that will feature multi-family housing, retail, an expanded park and trails.

The Springboro Planning Commission recently had a preliminary review of “The Lawn,” the proposed 35.6-acre development on the southeast corner of Ohio 73 (West Central Avenue) and Clearcreek-Franklin Road, to rezone the property as Planned-Unit Development-Mixed Use.

Washington Twp. rejects rezoning for housing proposal

The situation: The Washington Twp. Board of Trustees voted against rezoning and development plans for a proposed 118-home development on nearly 86 acres off Clyo Road.

M/I Homes in February submitted a first stage planned development and rezoning request for the construction of homes on nearly 86 acres at 9424 Clyo across from the Trails of SaddleCreek neighborhood.

Next steps? Trustees said the applicant should consider larger, estate-sized lots instead of the proposed small-lot clusters.

Cashless grocery store finds home in downtown Arcade

Just open: A cashless grocery store owned by a University of Dayton alumni was planning to kick off its opening at the Dayton Arcade Monday.

Beyond Grocery will be at 31 S. Main St. in the former space of Startup Grounds within The Hub Powered by PNC.

The location: The Hub is filled with potential customers. It is a joint venture between the Entrepreneurs Center and University of Dayton’s Crotty Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership.

Each semester, about 500 UD students either drive or ride the RTA’s Flyer downtown to the site for class.

Report: Company from vice president’s hometown could see federal funding cut

The concern: President Donald Trump’s plan to cut a program that invests in some of the biggest manufacturing industries could have a major impact in the hometown of his vice president.

Last year, it was announced that a $500 million grant was earmarked for Cleveland-Cliffs in Middletown, the boyhood home of Vice President JD Vance, to help the company upgrade aging blast furnaces.

But now: Those grants are slated for termination, according to internal documents obtained by CNN.

Miami Twp. sues its own fiscal officer over gold

The legal battle: Miami Twp. trustees filed a lawsuit against Fiscal Officer Bob Matthews over allegations he improperly tried to invest $9.7 million in gold coins and retaliate against a township employee.

The lawsuit filed recently in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court asks the court the declare that Matthews, who was elected in November 2023, acted outside the scope of his authority. It also seeks to bar him from spending township funds and investing with township funds without approval from trustees.

