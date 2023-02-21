Newsletter: National Margarita Day🍹, new vendors at 2nd Street Market

I will admit, I think I liked the pączki better than doughnuts! Now don’t get me wrong, I am a huge fan of doughnuts to the point I have had them instead of birthday cakes, but I really think these topped the charts.

Earlier this week, I asked readers to tell me where their favorite place is to get doughnuts in Dayton. So far, most people have said Bill’s Donut Shop in Centerville, Jim’s Donut Shop in Vandalia and Stan the Donut Man in Dayton.

I grew up in Xenia when Stan the Donut Man had a location on N. Detroit Street, so of course Stan’s is my favorite. I have so many great memories involving Stan’s from the many times my grandmother and I waited until my mom left for work to go get doughnuts or to the many pictures my dad drew on the doughnut boxes.

2nd Street Market welcoming new vendors

Over the weekend, 2nd Street Market welcomed Poppets Coffee & Tea, a local roastery and tea shop, as one of its newest permanent vendors.

Michael and Karen Thomas said they first joined the market as an outdoor vendor in May 2022 and transitioned into the pavilion area during the winter until a permanent spot opened.

They said they want their business to be a fun and approachable avenue to coffee and tea. They encourage customers to ask questions about their 17 loose leaf premium teas, 18 gourmet flavor coffees (that are also available in decaf), 21 specialty blends and single origin coffees and 10 varieties of compostable k-cup pods.

Other new vendors that will soon join the market include Gunash Mediterranean Cuisine and The Dayton Barbecue Company.

Gunash Mediterranean Cuisine is going into the former space of Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine and The Dayton Barbecue Company is going into the former space of Cheeky Meat Pies.

Oregon District restaurant to raise funds for Turkey earthquake victims

Salar is hosting a charity dinner on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. to raise money to help those affected by the earthquakes in Turkey.

Brandi Perrine, general manager of Salar, said the idea to host a charity dinner was the brainchild of Chef Margot Blondet and her husband, Daniel Meza-Cuadra.

She said Blondet felt terrible about what had happened and wanted to see how she could use her talents and strengths to help.

Salar is partnering with the Ahiska Turkish Community Center to support the communities affected by the earthquakes. The center is running a volunteer community kitchen in Iskanderun, Hatay, a Turkish town that has been severely impacted.

Tickets for the charity dinner are $139. The dinner will feature members of the local Turkish community serving as guest chefs and preparing authentic Turkish dishes.

Dayton-area food truck taking cotton candy to next level

Have you ever thought about eating a pickle wrapped in cotton candy? If not, Cloudy Days Home of The Specialty Cotton Candy, has! As the business celebrates three years in March, its introducing a new menu item.

The food truck will have four different types of wraps:

The Sweet and Tangy Wrap featuring a pickle wrapped in Watermelon cotton candy

The Sweet and Spicy Wrap featuring Flamin’ Hot Cheetos wrapped in Blue Raspberry cotton candy

The Sweet and Salty Wrap featuring kettle corn wrapped in Pink Vanilla cotton candy

The Mint Cookies N’ Cream Wrap featuring Oreo crumbles wrapped in Peppermint cotton candy

Cloudy Days was born out of the idea of having cotton candy with a twist. The business features eight flavors of cotton candy including Jolly Rancher, Skittles, Caramel Apple, Peppermint, Pink Vanilla, Watermelon, Blue Raspberry and Fruity Life Savers. The cotton candy can be shaped into a flower or be made to glow in the dark.

Quick Bites:

🍗 Popeyes to open new Dayton-area location: A new Popeyes restaurant is heading to Wilmington Pike near Miami Valley Hospital South in Sugarcreek Twp. The site was previously home to an Applebee’s restaurant.

🍜 Ramen restaurant applies for liquor license in Englewood: A restaurant called Ninja Ramen could be coming soon to 375 W. National Road. The space previously housed China Palace and sits next door to Englewood City Hall and Fire Station 98.

🏢 New event center opens in former space of Basil’s on Market in Dayton: FH Event Center serves as a multi-functioning modern facility with indoor and outdoor spaces that can accommodate parties up to 125 guests. Click here for more on the venue.

🥪 Jersey Mike’s opens in Troy: The sub shop opened a new location at 1406 W. Main St.

🍴 New Germantown restaurant serves classic dishes: Alleyway Cafe has opened in the former space of KJ’s at 35 W. Center St. Click here for more on the restaurant.

