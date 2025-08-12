Newsletter: NATO’s impact, quantified

One result: About a month later, alliance nations agreed to increase their annual defense spending to 5% of their gross domestic product.

“It really was the community that put on the NATO Parliamentary Assembly,” U.S. Rep. Mike Turner told members of the Dayton Defense industry group last week.

The impact of NATO in Dayton

The bottom line: Destination Dayton said the NATO Parliamentary Assembly had a $1.3 million direct economic impact, giving Dayton around $138 million worth of global publicity.

Pullout quote: “Hosting the NATO Parliamentary Assembly spring session was a once-in-a-generation opportunity to showcase Dayton and Montgomery County’s readiness for global gatherings,” said Cathy Petersen, executive vice president of Destination Dayton.

The chickens came home to roost (in your backyard)

Credit: Jen Balduf Credit: Jen Balduf

Pets? Or dinner?: Raising backyard chickens is a growing trend embraced by some seeking a more sustainable lifestyle, but causing some debate across Southwest Ohio.

A fowl story: Backyard chickens have their benefits, from fresh eggs or meat to natural pest control and fertilizer for gardens. But the practice is not without opponents concerned about the impact on property values.

Roost rules: While more communities allow chickens, the vast majority do not, except for areas zoned for agricultural use and on large residential lots, depending on the community.

With fairgrounds model outdated, county sells site to Lebanon

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

What happened: Warren County will sell the 94-acre fairgrounds property to the city of Lebanon, the county announced.

Investment opportunities: With the fairground’s existing financial and operational model deemed no longer viable, city ownership is expected to unlock new investment opportunities and open doors to grants while preserving the county’s agricultural heritage, county commissioners said recently.

What they’re saying: “We’re excited to partner with the city of Lebanon to support its vision for a thriving downtown and expanded North Broadway corridor,” county government said.

Getting to school without RTA passes: Students try to work it out

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

The issue: In a issue long watched by downtown business owners, Dayton Public Schools students who are not bused by the district are carpooling, walking or buying their own bus passes this school year.

Bus ban: In the last three school years, Dayton Public Schools has purchased Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority bus passes. But in the most recent state budget cycle, the Ohio General Assembly banned Dayton high school students from using school-issued bus passes to pass through the downtown RTA hub.

Work in progress: Dayton Public officials said final plans are still a work in progress, but there are several organizations working to transport students, including churches and Omega Community Development Corp., and high school parent associations.

Regulatory moves hit self-storage businesses

The story: Dayton has passed new zoning rules that prohibit indoor self-storage businesses from opening downtown and in commercial and mixed-use districts.

Property expectations: The city also is updating its zoning code to require property owners to remove graffiti within 14 days and restore properties to their permitted and usual appearance. Dayton officials this year said the city has seen an “explosion” in illegal graffiti.

Zoning enforced: “We also now have a definition for graffiti and a mechanism so that the zoning administrator can enforce its removal,” said Jennifer Hanauer, secretary of the Dayton Plan Board.

