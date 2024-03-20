Newsletter: Natural wine, coffee bar coming to the area, as well as a new brewery🍷🍺

My favorite item that I will now be looking for every time I go to the grocery store is Grillo’s Pickles Pickle de Gallo. It’s a pickle-based salsa that I can eat by the spoonful. This week I’ve had it on sloppy joes and with chips, but it would be perfect on a hot dog!

Natural wine, coffee bar to open in Centerville

A Centerville couple who launched a mobile juice truck in 2013, followed by a brick-and-mortar in 2019, is gearing up to open a new natural wine and coffee bar in Uptown Centerville this summer.

Felicity will be located at 27 W. Franklin St. in the former space of Aisle 9 Tattoo.

Here are five things to know:

Owners Earl Hatmaker and Megan Lees are both Centerville High School graduates.

The 1,800-square-foot space will house a bar and retail shop featuring items like wine and beer to go, bags of coffee and tea and locally made goods on the first floor. The second floor will have seating.

Guests can expect natural wines that are organically grown and sustainably produced. Coffee will come from Boston Stoker and tea will come from Rishi Tea and other local teamakers.

To compliment the drinks, they plan to offer pastries, light food and snacks.

They described the space as having a slow-paced, coffee-shop vibe during the day and a more intimate setting in the evening.

The couple also own and operate Power Plant Juice Bar at 430 Miamisburg-Centerville Road (Ohio 725) next to Old Scratch Pizza in Washington Twp.

Felicity is joining several new restaurants in Uptown Centerville including Agave & Rye, The Brunch Pub, Manna and Meridien.

New brewery coming to Franklin

The City of Franklin will soon have a new brewery with a vibrant space for people to gather.

Slipcast Brewing is planning to break ground on the corner of Sixth and Riley streets in September and open to the public in the summer of 2025.

Brian Willett, one of the founders, has experience in the brewery industry. In 2017, he opened West Side Brewing in Cincinnati with his cousin, uncle and a fourth partner.

The 8,000-square-foot space will feature a 15 bbl. (barrels) brewing system with a production area, taproom, bar and kitchen. They will have an outdoor patio, in addition to a large gravel area with a fire pit and green space. The brewery is expected to seat 150 people inside and have 32 on-site parking spots.

The brewery will be an anchor in the city’s development of the downtown area.

Quick Bites:

🍪 Crumbl Cookies is opening a new location in Troy: The shop will open at 8 a.m. Friday at 1849 W. Main St. in the Troy Towne Center near Walmart and Kohl’s.

🍽️ Skyline is changing from Pepsi to Coke in April: According to a spokesperson, Dr. Pepper will still be offered. Mello Yello will be available as an alternative to Mountain Dew. Gold Star is also partnering with Coca-Cola. READ MORE

🌯 Hot Head Burritos expands in Dayton area with food truck: Since January the food truck has visited corporate events and several breweries in the area.

🐟 Dayton Fish Fry Guide: Here are some of the best opportunities to enjoy a fish fry in the area.

Ducky’s Snowballs and Ice Cream in Troy partners with local donut shop

Ducky’s Snowballs and Ice Cream in Troy is open for its ninth season of introducing the community to a Louisiana treat.

Owner Donald Butler, originally from New Orleans, was a boat captain traveling the world for 20 years before he moved to Troy in 2011. He said he knew nothing about ice cream, but was eager to share a childhood favorite treat with the community.

A snow ball can be described as a finer, fluffier version of shaved ice with your choice of flavoring. Customers can take it a step further by adding chocolate, vanilla or twist soft serve ice cream. This treat is called a stuffed snowball. Favorites include the Dreamsicle with orange snow filled with vanilla soft serve or the Caramel Apple Delight with sour apple snow filled with vanilla soft serve and drizzled with caramel sauce.

Another unique treat at Ducky’s is the Quackwich, introduced in 2017, which features a hot donut from Jim’s Donut Shop in Vandalia filled with your choice of hand-dipped Hershey’s ice cream. Customers can choose from 16 different flavors of ice cream such as Banana Pudding, Green Mint Chip, Cotton Candy, Chocolate Extreme or Cappuccino Crunch. A favorite Quackwich features cotton candy ice cream with marshmallow topping and fruity pebbles on top.

Ducky’s Snowballs and Ice Cream is located at 100 W. Market St.

Dish of the Week: Wings from Dad’s Wings & Burgers

Since Wings Fly on Patterson Road is closed due to a fire, my best friend and I decided to try a new wings spot on Friday.

We ordered carryout from Dad’s Wings & Burgers at 2638 Colonel Glenn Highway in Fairborn. My husband was planning to pick it up for us, but he could not get to the restaurant due to traffic surrounding the Nutter Center. Luckily, the restaurant worked with us and we were able to pick up our food later that night.

We had ordered garlic parmesan and sweet teriyaki boneless wings, as well as a cheeseburger and Cajun fries. The wings were huge and I personally loved the garlic parmesan sauce.

The fast-casual, family-owned restaurant opened in March 2022.

