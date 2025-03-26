Newsletter: New ball park food, a look inside Dolly’s Burgers & Shakes plus more food news 🌭🍔

From traditional ballpark favorites to innovative dishes, “a lot of our inspiration comes from our sponsorships,” said Executive Chef Gary Davis.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

For example, Grippo’s and Montgomery Inn collaborated on the Redlegs BBQ Walking Taco featuring Saratoga-style chips with pulled pork, BBQ sauce and coleslaw. This was my favorite!

Other items I enjoyed were:

Wings & Rings Chicken Wings (traditional chicken wings with honey barbecue sauce)

Big Mozz Chicken Parm Sandwich (crispy chicken tenders, Big Mozz sticks, provolone cheese, marinara sauce and banana peppers served on a hoagie roll)

The Cincy Sizzle Street Taco (brisket, pickled red onions, cilantro and salsa verde)

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

For those catching a game before the end of April, the 50 West Stand is featuring a Soft Pretzel Double Cheeseburger (a double smash burger with American cheese that’s topped with Funacho cheese, house mustard and served on a pretzel bun with crinkle cut fries).

WATCH: Take a look at the new food at Great American Ball Park

***

Dolly’s Burgers & Shakes opens near Dayton Mall

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

After opening its first two locations in Cincinnati, Dolly’s Burgers & Shakes has opened at 8181 Springboro Pike in Miami Twp. near the Dayton Mall.

“Dolly’s will serve up all of the familiar flavors its parent company is known for when the restaurant chain opens its doors and drive-through window to guests,” said CEO of Big Boy Restaurant Group Tamer Afr.

Instead of offering a “Big Boy,” Dolly’s has “The Signature” featuring American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles and their famous sauce on a sesame seed bun.

Dolly’s prides itself with having meat that is always fresh and never frozen and sourcing locally as much as possible.

READ MORE: The history of Big Boy and why the CEO wanted to ‘save the brand’

Dayton BBQ Company officially opens

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Dayton BBQ Company celebrated its grand opening last week at Carillon Brewing Co. in Dayton.

Customers can now expect some of their favorite dishes from Dayton BBQ Company such as meat platters with pulled pork and brisket, smoked fried wings, salads and the “Smoked Stack,” a double patty burger with brisket, pulled pork, house made pickles and red onions.

“We’re taking what our community knows and loves about Dayton BBQ and elevating that to a new standard,” owner Eric Evans said.

PHOTOS

Quick Bites

☕ Dunkin’ to open second location in Beavercreek: The coffee shop will be located at 2730 N. Fairfield Road in the strip center that houses N.Y. Nails & Spa and Great Clips.

🍔 Halal Burgers to open third location in region: The fast-casual restaurant is expected to open in early April in the former space of Baba BQ. READ MORE

🐟 It’s fish fry season: Here’s a list of events planned in Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Warren counties.

MrFancyMan’s sourdough baked goods are used at 2 local coffee shops

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

After working at the Oakwood Farmers Market for eight years under Doug and Nancy Rice of Rice Family Harvest, Neal Crosson-Hill has started his own business selling sourdough baked goods.

“I knew that we did not have a consistent weekly bread vendor,” Crosson-Hill said. “So I started developing some recipes.”

MrFancyMan can now be found on the menus at Blue Sky Coffee in Fairborn and midDay in Dayton. His products are available seasonally at the Oakwood Farmers Market and Peifer Orchards in Yellow Springs.

READ MORE: How purchasing a CSA turned into a weekly job for MrFancyMan

Best of Dayton 🏆

The Best of Dayton contest presented by the Dayton Daily News is back celebrating the best, brightest and most important things in the region.

You have through March 28 to nominate your favorite people or businesses. This will be followed by a voting period (April 21-May 16) after a list of finalists are selected in each category.

Our hottest races right now are in food. These include:

Best Breakfast

Best Bakery

Best Hamburger

Best Donut Shop

Best Mexican Food

The subcategory of Best Pizza had the most nominations on the first day of voting with more than three dozen individual locations nominated.

CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE

Here’s what I’ve been eating:

It’s been my mission these past two weeks to try more gluten-free places in the Dayton region.

I stopped by The Neighborhood Nest in Fairborn on Saturday to try their breakfast for the first time. I’m not a huge breakfast person, but I do LOVE biscuits and gravy. I had the bird bowl featuring biscuits and gravy topped with scrambled eggs and cheese. It was great (even my husband liked it who is not eating gluten-free).

When it comes to sweet treats, I’ve tried a lot of gluten-free items and I think I found my favorite.

Purely Sweet Bakery, located inside the Coffee Hub in Beavercreek, has gluten-free and vegan chocolate chip cookie sandwiches. If you miss Double Doozies from Great American Cookies or chocolate chip cookie ice cream sandwiches, this is your replacement!

Even if you’re not gluten-free, make sure to try one next time you’re at the Coffee Hub!

Connect with me ✉️

Thank you so much for reading my weekly newsletter! If you see a new restaurant opening or are wondering when an establishment is expected to open, feel free to email me here, and I’ll check it out.

Remember to follow Dayton Daily News on Facebook or search our Food & Dining section for the latest stories. I’ll have continuous updates on my Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok pages.