Newsletter: New brewery in region breaks ground and other food news 🍺

Or are you a suck-it-up-and-deal-with-it customer?

In my family, if my 81-year-old mother doesn’t like it, she never returns. Blacklisted.

For me, I try again. I am a believer in trying other menu items and giving a place some grace; maybe it was understaffed. Maybe a burner was broken.

This week, I ordered lunch from a newer fine dining restaurant, and it was not a cheap meal. It was very bland food, and the presentation ... yikes. But it’s new.

The kinks are getting worked out. I’m a forgiver at least once.

What would you do?

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Franklin restaurant, brewery breaks ground after months of delays

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

After a year of delays, Slipcast Brewing is expected to open its doors in March 2027 on the corner of Sixth Street and Riley Boulevard.

Review: Meridien in Centerville is everything an elevated wine dinner should be

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The best dinners happen when the wine maker attends and, with the chef and others, discuss the food and wine with attendees.

That’s what happened at a recent dinner at Meridien in Centerville, which is known for its small plates, cocktails, wine and more. Christof Höpler, the wine maker for Höpler wines in Austria, flew all the way to Dayton for a special evening. (He also presided over a dinner at NCR Country Club the following evening).

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