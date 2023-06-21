Newsletter: New deli opens, plus lots of photos

Hey Dayton!

Welcome to our weekly Dayton Food & Dining Newsletter! I had the honor on Friday to attend a soft opening for All The Best Delicatessen in Washington Twp. The deli officially opened its doors yesterday!

What started as owner Lee Schear’s obsession to create the perfect pastrami sandwich turned into a brick-and-mortar deli at 5940 Far Hills Ave., just north of Whipp Road in the former space of the combined Lee’s and Arby’s restaurant.

The deli prides itself on “borrowing” some of the nation’s best deli ingredients to create the ultimate experience right here in the Dayton area.

All The Best is sourcing smoked fish from Brooklyn, corned beef and pastrami from Detroit, chopped chicken liver “inspired by” Zabar’s in Manhattan, rugelach from Cincinnati and rye bread from Dorothy Lane Market.

Schear said some of his favorite items at the restaurant include the pastrami sandwich, chopped chicken liver, potato salad, tomato basil bisque and cheesecake. I tried the Turkey Reuben with a side of potato salad and it was great! I can’t wait to go back.

Lov’s Whiskey Barrel Saloon now open in Belmont neighborhood

Lov’s Whiskey Barrel Saloon opened its second location Friday in the former space of Angie’s Firehouse Tavern in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood.

Customers can expect to experience an “old-school honky tonk” with traditional country music and southern rock, said owner Shawn Ledbetter.

The food menu has a variety of appetizers including spicy pickle fries, country corn ribs and cheese curds, in addition to ribs, steaks, cabbage rolls, fish n’ chips, burgers, salads and much more.

Lov’s Whiskey Barrel Saloon opens at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday and serves breakfast from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The breakfast menu includes corned beef hash, biscuits and gravy, pancakes and a breakfast burrito.

The Brunch Club in Dayton reopens

The Brunch Club, a popular Dayton restaurant serving up homemade breakfast, brunch and lunchtime favorites, has reopened after closing its doors for about two weeks due to ongoing staffing issues.

The restaurant closed on Saturday, June 3 after three employees were no call, no shows, owner Jim Vari told me.

The Brunch Club has been experiencing staffing issues since COVID. Vari said everyone needed to take a step back for a few weeks.

The Brunch Club is located at 601 S. Main St., just south of downtown and the U.S. 35 overpass. The restaurant is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Ann Heller’s favorite recipes: Crab Cakes

Ann Heller’s career at the Dayton Daily News spanned three decades where she wrote about food and restaurants. She also published two cookbooks.

Former Dayton Daily News reporter Mark Fisher, who wrote about food and dining, identified this recipe for Crab Cakes as one of her favorite recipes.

Ingredients:

1 pound lump crabmeat, fresh or pasteurized

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1 slice bread, crusts trimmed (you can use ¼ cup cracker crumbs instead)

¾ teaspoon salt

1 egg

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4 tablespoons mayonnaise

oil

1 tablespoon minced parsley

butter

Directions: Pick over the crabmeat carefully to remove any bits of cartilage. Set aside.

Cube the bread and run through a food processor to make rough crumbs. Blend egg, mayonnaise, parsley and seasonings, and add the bread crumbs. Gently blend in crab. Shape into four patties about an inch thick.

In a skillet heat equal parts of oil and butter to cover the pan about ¼ inch deep. Fry the patties for about 3 to 4 minutes per side, until nicely browned. Alternatively broil under a preheated broiler about 3 minutes a side. Makes 2 to 4 servings.

For added flavor, add 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce or 1 teaspoon Old Bay Seasoning to the mix.

Quick Bites:

🥪 Jimmy John’s to open location in Kettering: The sandwich shop will be located at 3027 Wilmington Pike.

🥯 Ghostlight Coffee has new production facility in Kettering: The bakery has been producing baked goods out of the former space of Belmont Bakery for the last couple of months. Ghostlight has plans to open a storefront at a later date.

👩‍🌾 Farmers markets in the Dayton area: Click here to find out where you can buy locally grown produce, meats, baked goods and artisan items.

🍴 Second Chipotle location opens in Springfield: The popular Mexican grill chain known for its burritos, tacos and bowls is now open at 2242 S. Limestone St., which was the site of a former Hardee’s.

Best of Dayton:

Nominations for the Best of Dayton is well underway! You can nominate once per day per category through Friday, June 30.

This is our eighth year of celebrating the best, brightest and most important things in the area. This year we have 152 contests in nine categories: Around Town, Auto, Beauty & Wellness, Food, Dining & Drinking, Health & Medical, Home Improvement, Professional Services, Recreation and Retail.

The most popular contest on the first day of nominations was Best Pizza with 57 different places nominated already. Other popular contests included:

Best Breakfast

Best Ice Cream

Best Donut Shop

Best Hamburger

Best Mexican Food

Best Square-Cut Pizza

Best Fine Dining

Best Bakery

Best Steakhouse

