Newsletter: New chicken restaurant coming, several food trucks making big moves — and add the mayo at Tony & Pete’s

In addition to the mayo, the sandwich features American cheese, salami, turkey, dill pickles, dill coleslaw, dill vinaigrette and dill pickle potato chips.

If you’re a pickle lover, this is right up your alley!

Baz, a well known cookbook author and recipe developer, is the founder of Ayoh! — a sauce brand featuring a collection of mayo-based “sando sauces.”

Other sauces offered on the brand’s website include:

Original Mayo

Hot Giardinayo

Tangy Dijonayo

I have tried all four sauces and my favorite is the Hot Giardinayo! I like adding it to grilled cheese sandwiches.

Woman opens Wasabi Japanese Cuisine in Springboro

Wasabi Japanese Cuisine is expected to open in Springboro on Friday after completing final inspections today.

The restaurant’s owner, Leona Li, has worked in Japanese restaurants for more than 20 years and decided it was time to open her own.

“It’s a very nice area,” Li said. “They don’t have real good, Japanese-style food.”

New fast-food chicken restaurant to open multiple locations in Dayton area

A Texas-based chicken joint is bringing small-town charm, friendly service and iconic chicken fingers to Ohio with four restaurants planned in the Dayton region.

Layne’s Chicken Fingers Franchisees Mauricio Blanco and Marvin Monroy are actively scouting areas north, east and south of Dayton.

Customers can expect original or spicy chicken finger meals served with Layne’s sauce, crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast and a 22 oz. drink.

What’s your favorite fast-food chicken restaurant in the Dayton region? Email me here.

Dayton food truck to collaborate with Gather for pop-up restaurant

Dayton Street Snacks is teaming up with Gather by Ghostlight at the Dayton Arcade for a pop-up restaurant this month.

The owners of the food truck plan to offer a table and bar service operation 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday starting tomorrow.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring our vision of old school steakhouses blended and remixed into a modern world food and eclectic concept,” said Brian Johnson, who owns the food truck with Alisha Bergsten of Bae’s Bakery.

New food truck specializing in breakfast, lunch honors owner’s grandfather

Thomas Kelly’s love for food and inspiration behind Dayton’s newest food truck comes from his late-grandfather, Thomas Conti, who was known as Iggy Ragu.

“Every Sunday, we’d make breakfast together,” Kelly said. “He’d read the newspaper and we’d watch CBS News Sunday Morning. It was just kind of like our thing for a while.”

Iggy Ragu’s specializes in breakfast, lunch and street eats inspired from his travels around the world.

Quick Bites

🍚 Zen Grill opens in Kettering: The new hibachi express restaurant is located at 2821 Wilmington Pike in the former space of Ice Ice Smoothie.

🧇 Waffle House opens new Dayton-area location: The restaurant is located at 9555 Dayton Lebanon Pike in Centerville.

🌮 Elsa’s closes Dayton restaurant: The franchisee of Elsa’s on the Border at 1227 Wilmington Ave. no longer wanted to be in the restaurant business. READ MORE

🍴 When will Mudlick Tap House open in Centerville? The restaurant owners are anticipating a June opening at 110 W. Franklin St.

🍨 I Heart Ice Cream reopens in Dayton: Here’s a list of other seasonal shops in the region.

Killer Brownie relaunches with new look

Killer Brownie has been selling their products across the country for a long time, but CEO Chimene Mayne-Ross said people were having a hard time finding the brownies on the shelves.

“We just wanted to be more accessible,” Mayne-Ross said. “Through this new branding and relaunch it’s a way for people to have access to what will no longer be a best kept secret.”

Best of Dayton: The closest food, dining and drinking races

There’s just a few days left to vote in our Best of Dayton contest. Here’s a list of the tightest races in our food, dining and drinking category:

Best Appetizers

Best Bakery

Best Coffee Shop

Best Deli/Sandwich Shop

Best Nachos

Best Patio Dining

Here’s what I’ve been eating 🍽️

Yesterday was my husband’s birthday, so we ate at J. Alexander’s in Washington Twp. For a Tuesday night, it was crowded!

I had the barbecue baby back ribs served with French fries and cole slaw. That’s my go-to meal every time I eat at J. Alexander’s.

My husband had the prime rib served with au jus. For his side, he had French fries and dipped them in honey mustard. Is it just me or does J. Alexander’s have the best honey mustard?!?

