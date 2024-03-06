Newsletter: New food hall, beer garden coming soon to Dayton🍴

***

New food hall, beer garden coming soon to Dayton

Wes Hartshorn and his two friends and business partners, Shannon Thomas and Scott Johnson, are in the midst of redeveloping 1.5 acres near 2nd Street Market in downtown Dayton into The Silos, a food hall and beer garden with 13,000-square-feet of outdoor space.

Here’s what we know:

The food hall is expected to open this summer.

It will feature four food vendors and a bar that will be housed inside shipping containers within a building that once was used as a rail spur to feed the B&O Railroad.

Surrounding the food hall, the landscape will be broken up into four areas: The Front Yard, American Yard, Little India and European Alley. The main entrance through The Front Yard will feature shipping containers with seating within.

Other highlights of the property they hope to complete after the food hall, within the next five years, includes a building on the corner of East First and Meigs Streets that could be home to a coffee shop, a building near the silos that could be an event center or complimentary space to the food hall, four silos that will be Airbnbs and a wild flower garden with paths for people to walk through.

Victor’s Taco Shop to open this week on Far Hills

Victor’s Taco Shop’s newest location at 5837 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp., near the edge of Kettering, is opening on Friday.

“We’ve been wanting to come to the Kettering area for a couple years now,” co-owner Jonathan Gaytan previously said.

The 2,000-square-foot building will feature a dine-in area with seating for around 55 people and a drive-thru.

Victor’s Taco Shop has several locations throughout the Dayton area including Huber Heights, Trotwood, Dayton, Xenia, Fairborn and Springfield. All locations are open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The restaurant located at 1438 N. Keowee St. in Dayton is open until midnight.

Taste of Belgium brings back Gourmet Pop Tarts

Taste of Belgium’s gourmet interpretation of a childhood favorite pastry is back after being discontinued during the pandemic due to supply chain and logistical challenges.

The Gourmet Pop Tarts are made by hand and baked daily in limited quantities. They are filled with fruit preserves or chocolate and finished with a decadent icing.

Customers can order the Gourmet Pop Tarts in the following flavors:

Berry

Lemon

S’mores

They are available for dine-in or carryout during breakfast and brunch hours, while supplies last.

Quick Bites:

🥞 Honey Toast opens in Fairborn: The new breakfast and brunch spot is located at 130 N. Broad St. in the former space of Tudor’s Biscuit World. READ MORE

🍸 Battle of the Bartenders champion crowned: The team from Meadowlark took home first place for its Shanghai Noon cocktail. Here’s how you can try the cocktails.

🐟 Dayton Fish Fry Guide: Here are some of the best opportunities to enjoy a fish fry in the area.

Dish of the Week: Breakfast from Butter Cafe

After a night out in the Oregon District, there is nothing better than breakfast or brunch from a local restaurant.

On Saturday, my husband and I went to Butter Cafe, located near the University of Dayton at 1106 Brown St. We arrived between 9 and 10 a.m. and were seated almost immediately. Owner Amy Beaver was the host and she was moving through the restaurant cleaning tables, seating guests and helping out wherever she could.

I was feeling something savory, so I had the biscuits and gravy with cheesy eggs. My husband had the classic breakfast with eggs, bacon, toast and potatoes. We went pretty basic (which is very unusual for us), but everything was great. If you haven’t had their house-made potatoes, you are missing out!

Next time, I am planning to get the Cinnamon Sugar Pancakes and my husband will probably get one of their scrambles.

Tips from a chef: How to make a Reuben Omelette

Butter Cafe is featuring a St. Patrick’s Day menu through Monday, March 18 with Pot of Gold French Toast, Leprechaun Pancakes, an Irish Farmer’s Omelette and a few other items.

Beaver shared her recipe for the Irish Farmer’s Omelette, which is basically a Reuben in omelette form. This dish is perfect for someone on a low carb diet.

Ingredients:

4 eggs

Corned beef (thinly shaved)

Sauerkraut

1 tablespoon primal kitchen mayonnaise

1 tablespoon sugar-free ketchup

1 teaspoon (if that) red wine vinegar

Relish or chopped pickles

Black pepper

Directions: Before you get started on the omelette, you will need to make a pickle tomato aioli. It’s a mixture of primal kitchen mayonnaise, sugar-free ketchup, red wine vinegar, relish or chopped pickles and a pinch of black pepper. Mix ingredients together and set aside.

Take the four eggs and whip the heck out of them with a little bit of water. This will make the eggs fluffy when they are cooked.

Spray the bottom of a pan with avocado oil and add the egg mixture to it. Once that is half way cooked, throw a handful of sauerkraut in the middle. Keep cooking it and add corned beef on top. Beaver likes to flip the omelette over to get the corned beef crispy from the avocado oil.

Flip the omelette back over and add Swiss cheese. Beaver is on a dairy-free diet and said her favorite brand is “Follow Your Heart.”

Next, smear on the pickle tomato aioli and fold into an omelette.

Tell Us:

