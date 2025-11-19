Newsletter: New food hall features 6 restaurants & local bakery owner to open coffee shop in Dayton 🍴

The winning chili, which will be featured on the tavern’s menu, was one of the best chilis I have ever had! It was very unique with the meats being a smoked chuck roast and spicey breakfast sausage. In addition to poblano and red peppers, the chili contained chipotle peppers in adobo sauce.

Second place went to a very traditional chili that had the perfect balance of flavors. The most creative award went to a Thai chicken chili with peanut butter as the secret ingredient. Do you have a really good chili recipe? Share it with me here.

***

Winners selected in our Holiday Cookie Contest

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

The Dayton Daily News Holiday Cookie Contest wrapped up yesterday with our staff taste-testing 39 batches of cookies!

A special thank you to those that stopped by our office and dropped off cookies. I enjoyed meeting so many of you.

The winners will be contacted before the end of the week, and a story will be published in the newspaper on Nov. 30, recognizing our favorite cookie recipes.

CLICK HERE for a list of 10 recipes from our 2024 Holiday Cookie Contest.

***

New food hall, entertainment facility opens at former Miami Valley Centre Mall

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The food court at the former Miami Valley Centre Mall in Piqua has been transformed into a dining and entertainment destination.

The Social at Piqua Center is now open with six eateries, a full-service bar, arcade, inflatable playground and more on the horizon.

“We don’t want people to think this is just the old mall trying to make a comeback — Piqua Center and The Social are a completely new experience for the Miami Valley," said Helga Leap, operations and sales manager.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Click on the name of each food vendor to read more:

New coffee shop with baked goods to open in Dayton

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Karina Tafolla, the co-owner of Yellow Springs Bakery & Cafe, is opening a coffee shop in Dayton’s Wright Dunbar District.

“My vision for Daily Dose Caffè has always been to create a welcoming space that feels like a second home for the community,” said Tafolla. “I believe in the power of a great cup of coffee and the connections it fosters.”

Daily Dose Caffè, expected to open at the beginning of December, will be located at 13 N. Williams St. in the former space of Juicing Jammers Juice Bar.

READ MORE: What to expect at Daily Dose Caffè

New bar aims to bring ‘Cheers’ vibe to Uptown Centerville

Ditto Bar made its debut in the former location of Crabshire’s Tavern in Uptown Centerville on Nov. 14.

“This weekend was fantastic and beyond what we could have imagined,” said General Manager Erica Hamden. ”We’re very grateful and so thankful how the community showed up to support Ditto. It was truly amazing to see the vision we have been creating finally come to life."

The bar offers six beers on tap, three to four of them domestic and a few floating craft beers. In addition to beer, customers can expect seltzers, cocktails and wine.

Hamden said the bar will be adding a few specials and will offer Happy Hour from 2 to 6 p.m. daily.

READ MORE: What to expect at Ditto Bar

Quick Bites

🍺 Warped Wing releases its first non-alcoholic beer: Zero Altitude IPA contains less than 0.5% alc/vol and is pasteurized to ensure quality and safety. READ MORE

🍗 Wingstop to open in Beavercreek: The restaurant, located at 2476 Commons Blvd. Suite 4, is planning to open on Dec. 1.

📖 Owners of The Ugly Duckling to open new café: The Book Worm Café will be located at the Dayton Metro Library’s main branch.

🍨 Jubie’s ice cream named ‘Flavor of the Year’: Hot Honeycomb features Tasty Bacon’s food truck’s millionaire’s glaze, hot honey and honeycomb chips from Winans Coffee & Chocolate.

Restaurants continue with free meals for those facing food insecurity

Restaurants in the Dayton region are continuing to support those facing food insecurity in the Miami Valley by handing out free meals.

Last week, Wheat Penny Oven & Bar distributed almost 500 meals in two days.

“We feel that there are so many people — including families with children — that are experiencing food insecurity right now that we need to prepare donation meals again this week," said Liz Valenti, who owns the restaurant with Dave Rawson.

The team at Wheat Penny handed out another round of free meals on Tuesday.

Here’s a list of other restaurants giving out free meals this week:

The Blue Berry Cafe

El Meson

The Root Beer Stande

A recipe for potatoes dauphinoise

Columnist Whitney Kling is a recipe developer who lives in Southwest Ohio with her four kids.

“The dish takes a couple pounds of thinly sliced yellow potatoes and layers them with a mixture of half and half and crème fraîche that has been whisked together,” she writes. “The layers are baked for about an hour until the potatoes are steaming and tender and the top is golden.”

Cook Time: 90 minutes

Ingredients (serves six):

4 lbs. gold potatoes, washed and sliced thinly on a mandolin

2 7.5 oz. containers of crème fraîche

1 cup half & half

Kosher salt

Pepper

Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a small bowl whisk together the crème fraîche and half & half until smooth.

In a shallow oiled baking dish, spread out one layer of potatoes. Do not be concerned with overlapping. In some areas there will be two or three layers of potato and this is completely fine.

Spoon one cup of the crème mixture over the potatoes. Season with 1/2 tsp. salt and 1/4 tsp. pepper. Repeat steps until you’re out of potatoes.

Top with the last of the crème mixture and more salt and pepper.

Bake for one hour — covering with foil if the top browns too much.