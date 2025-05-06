Newsletter: This week in local food news we introduce a food truck with smash burgers and talk with the owners of Los Mariachis 🍔🌮

Dayton native Damon Wright and his wife, Brittney, have opened the Sip N Smash food truck and are setting up at 1451 Troy St., where Grocerylane was previously located.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Smash burgers offered on the food truck include:

The Original featuring American cheese and a house made BBQ based sauce

The Deluxe featuring pepper jack cheese, sauteed onions and a garlic aioli

Don’t forget to get a side of the smash bites — garlic, parsley baby potatoes topped with a garlic aioli — and a 32 oz. lemonade shake-up.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Wright plans to be open 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. four to five days out of the week, in addition to doing events.

WATCH: Behind-the-scenes at Sip N Smash in Dayton

***

Meet the family behind Los Mariachis, a Xenia restaurant reopening this month

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Genoveva “Genny” Escamilla, whose family owns Los Mariachis in London, Springfield and Xenia, said her goal is to make customers feel like they’re at home when dining at their Mexican restaurants.

“We try to stay humble, treat others the way we want to be treated and at the end of the day everyone becomes family — our employees, our customers," Escamilla said.

The family has been remodeling its Xenia restaurant after a fire in June 2024 damaged the entire kitchen.

After going through insurance and having to resubmit plans multiple times to the city, “we’re in a good place now.” They are planning to open sometime this month.

PHOTOS: Sneak peek inside Los Mariachis in Xenia after remodel

New bakery to open near The Greene in Beavercreek

Credit: Facebook Photo Credit: Facebook Photo

After obtaining an LLC last year and baking as a cottage baker based in Fairborn, Kristie McAllister is opening a brick-and-mortar spot in Beavercreek.

Anchored Baking Co. will be located at 3979 Indian Ripple Road, Suite E, in the shopping center that houses Jet’s Pizza and Chicago Gyros & Dogs.

Besides decorated cookies, something unique McAllister offers are cookie sandwiches with flavors such as PB&J, S’mores, Buckeye Brownie and Oatmeal Cream Pies.

READ MORE: How a Wayne High School graduate went from nurse to baker

Quick Bites

🍴 Underground Chuck’s opens today near Dayton Mall: The restaurant “will have wings, handcrafted Angus burgers and USDA Choice steaks, along with a great selection of craft beers, signature cocktails and a laid-back vibe.” READ MORE

🥤 Pulp Juice and Smoothie Bar opens in Fairborn: The shop is located at 2012 Commerce Center Blvd. next to Chipotle in The Shoppes at Valle Greene II near Kroger.

☕ Dutch Bros Coffee coming to Butler Twp.: The shop will be situated just south of Taco Bell and to the north of Wings Sports Bar & Grille in the township’s Community Gateway Corridor.

🍝 Italian restaurant opens in former Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers spot: Meef’s Pasteria is a family owned Italian restaurant serving homemade pastas.

Hidden Valley Orchards revamping food program

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Hidden Valley Orchards in Lebanon is now owned by a group that wants to preserve the farmland, support local agriculture and create meaningful experiences for families.

The plan is to stay true to the orchard’s roots, while investing in it’s future.

Something new guests can expect is a revamped food and beverage program featuring farm fresh food, as well as a new bakery.

READ MORE: What’s new this season at Hidden Valley Orchards?

Best of Dayton: Who has the Best Pizza?

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

One of our most popular categories in our Best of Dayton contest is Best Pizza. Which of the six finalists do you want to win?

Joe’s Pizzeria

Marion’s Piazza

Old Scratch Pizza & Beer

Pappa’s Pizza Palace

Pizza Dive

Ron’s Pizza

Voting runs through May 16, and you can vote once per day per contest. CLICK HERE to vote.

Connect with me ✉️

Thank you so much for reading my weekly newsletter! If you see a new restaurant opening or are wondering when an establishment is expected to open, feel free to email me here, and I’ll check it out.

Remember to follow Dayton Daily News on Facebook or search our Food & Dining section for the latest stories. I’ll have continuous updates on my Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok pages