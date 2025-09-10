Newsletter: New franchise to open 3 restaurants in region; here’s where you can get late-night food in downtown Dayton 🍴

I stopped by earlier this week with my dad during the restaurant’s soft opening.

We started off with the arancini, a fried rice ball stuffed with ham and fontina cheese. It’s served with marinara sauce and it’s a must!

My dad had the Big Truck pizza with sausage, pepperoni and cheese and I had The Queen with basil, fresh mozzarella, olive oil and black pepper. For those that are gluten-free, they do offer a gluten-free crust!

I didn’t order a salad, but everyone there was talking about how good they are. Make sure to get an order of cannoli to-go!

Chef from Otterbein Senior Life wins Diced in Dayton competition

Chef James Blythe from Otterbein Senior Life in Lebanon won the final cook off at Miami Valley Meals’ Diced in Dayton competition last night. Blythe competed against Jacob Rodibaugh from Bistecca in the final cook off. Mystery ingredients included ahi tuna, cous cous and watermelon radish.

“Diced in Dayton reflects the heart and ingenuity of our city,” said Miami Valley Meals Executive Director Amanda DeLotelle. “With one in seven neighbors facing food insecurity, this event shines a light on both the need and the creativity of our chefs and community

3 Currito restaurants coming to Dayton area

Currito, a fast-casual restaurant with a globally inspired menu featuring bowls, wraps, salads, smoothies, shakes and more, is opening its first location in the Dayton region.

The restaurant is expected to open by the end of the year at 1024 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Washington Twp. This is the former space of FUSIAN in the Oak Creek Marketplace.

“Currito is planning to build out three units over the next three years, with the goal of opening one per year through 2027,“ a spokesperson for the restaurant said. ”The first location is anticipated to open in December 2025.”

Agnes is a late-night food option in downtown Dayton

With the move to Dayton’s Oregon District, Agnes has expanded its hours to serve the late-night crowd on Fridays and Saturdays.

“During the late-night hours we do have a smaller menu,” said General Manager Keith Daniels. “We don’t bring out every dish, but it’s still a decent menu like wings and sandwiches and things of that nature.”

The Caribbean restaurant was previously located at the Wympee building on East Third Street for the last four years. It’s now at 613 E. Fifth St.

Agnes is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday. The restaurant reopens at 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and stays open until 2 a.m. for the late-night crowd.

Quick Bites

🍗 Another chicken restaurant closes: The KFC at 4458 Clyo Road near Miami Valley Hospital South is permanently closed. 🌮 Taquitos Uruapan opens in Huber Heights: The Mexican restaurant is located at 4480 Powell Road in the former space of Mr. Pollo. 🍴 New restaurant coming soon to former Beavercreek TGI Fridays: Bubba’s 33 is a sports bar spinoff chain from the founders of Texas Roadhouse. READ MORE

New food options at the Ohio Renaissance Festival

This year they have added wagyu burgers to Gryphon’s Nest in Whimsy Woods.

“We have trialed those all summer, and they went amazing,” said Food & Beverage Director Brittany Reed. “We had them at Celtic Fest this year as well, and we sold out.”

Another item they’ve added is mozzarella cheese sticks. They can be found at Davinci’s Pizza in Bard’s Lane.

Did you know Heather’s Gourmet Caramel Apples offers classes?

On Sunday, I went with my mom to Heather’s Gourmet Caramel Apples in Springboro. We took a caramel apple dipping class where we dipped three apples with our choice of toppings for $45. I topped my apples with dark chocolate and sea salt, crushed Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and white chocolate cinnamon sugar The business has several upcoming classes where you can dip four, bite-size apples with your choice of toppings for $18. WATCH: How to dip caramel apples at Heather’s

Local chef shares recipe for a basic vinaigrette

Columnist Whitney Kling is a recipe developer who lives in Southwest Ohio with her four kids.

“This is a versatile vinaigrette, but the recipe is written for commercial volume,” she wrote. “These measurements make approximately three bottles. Divide by three for a single bottle.”

Ingredients:

8 shallots

3 c olive oil

2 c apple cider vinegar

½ c honey

½ c dijon mustard

2 T Kosher salt

1 T freshly cracked pepper

Directions: Put all ingredients in an immersion blender and blend until smooth. Drizzle over everything.