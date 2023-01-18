Newsletter: New life coming to neighborhood restaurant, other spots on the way

Directions:

Brown both meats and add to crockpot with the other ingredients. Cook on low for six to eight hours.

New life coming to Angie’s Firehouse Tavern in February

Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors at 703 Watervliet Ave. in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood last night, but new life is on the way.

For decades the neighborhood-friendly restaurant has been a spot where generations of families gathered for a home-cooked meal. I talked with Patrick Reed, owner of Angie’s Firehouse Tavern, in June when he had first listed the restaurant for sell.

He said he was tired after being in the restaurant industry for 12 years and wanted to pass it down to someone younger who had creative ideas.

DeLov and Shawn Ledbetter, the owners of Lov’s Whiskey Barrel Saloon, located at 939 N. Keowee St. in Dayton, are taking over Angie’s Firehouse Tavern.

They said people can expect “the same great food with a touch of Nashville” in early February after they complete a remodel. The Watervliet site will be their second location.

Lov’s Whiskey Barrel Saloon is described as an “old school, honky-tonk straight out of Nashville.”

Springfield barbecue restaurant to open first franchise location

If you haven’t had Rudy’s Smokehouse, you are missing out! I absolutely love their Smoked Turkey and Mac N’ Cheese. During my college years, I worked for our Springfield newspaper, The Springfield News-Sun, and definitely took its closeness for granted. Now I have to drive 30 minutes to get some of my favorite barbecue.

Rudy’s Smokehouse has been in Springfield for nearly two decades and just announced it’s opening its first franchise location in Columbus.

Springfield native Kristopher Rowland, who will be the first franchisee of Rudy’s Smokehouse, said he started working for the founder of Rudy’s as a busboy when he owned Perkins Family Restaurant on East Main Street in Springfield. He said he worked his way up to manager before becoming instrumental in Rudy’s Smokehouse’s growth.

The second Rudy’s location, expected to open within the next week, will be located north of downtown Columbus inside a food hall at 1282 Essex Ave. The restaurant will operate as a ghost kitchen, with hopes to open an additional brick-and-mortar in the next year.

The Columbus location will feature several new menu items including smokehouse queso and chips, flatbread pizza, tacos and burritos. Customers will soon be able to get their favorite smokehouse meats in a new style.

Downtown Dayton chef to open hot dog cart in March

Chef Ashley Ashbrook of Blind Bob’s in the Oregon District is opening a hot dog cart in March in downtown Dayton with plans to travel to different events.

The hot dog cart, named Blind Dogs, will feature quarter-pound all-beef hot dogs and quarter-pound King Kold Meats’ sausages with a variety of toppings. He told me he will have cheese, chili, onions, sauerkraut, sautéed peppers, pickled jalapenos, banana peppers, different kinds of mustard and more. He will also have specialty hot dogs at each set up.

Some of his specialty hot dogs are inspired by his friends who work in the Oregon District. He described a hot dog with cream cheese, everything bagel seasoning and pickled red onions for Mike Cooley of Omega Music or a ghost pepper apricot sausage with Mikesell’s Good ‘N Hot chips, cheese sauce, mustard, onions and jalapeno relish for the band The Raging Nathans and the co-owner of Check Your Head, Josh Goldman.

As Ashbrook plans to get the cart up and running by the beginning of March, he said he will be stepping away from his daily chef duties as Blind Bob’s. He said he will still be a part of Blind Bob’s in some way but not as a full-time chef.

Read more about his hot dog cart by clicking here.

Quick Bites:

🍴 District Market to hold grand opening Friday: The marketplace features five established merchants selling anything from soul food and eggrolls to cookies, ice cream, cheesecake, fruit cups and more. Click here for more on the vendors.

⛽ Gas station interested in Golden Nugget Pancake House: GetGo, a convenience store chain, has submitted a preliminary proposal to the city of Kettering for the restaurant’s existing site.

🍺 Kettering brewery adds heated igloos to patio: Eudora Brewing Company in Kettering has added two heated igloos to its patio. The igloos are available first come, first served.

🧇 New Waffle House restaurant to open in Dayton: The 24-hour breakfast chain is opening in April on the corner of Wilmington Avenue and Patterson Road.

🧡 Killer Brownie releases Cincinnati Bengals packaging: Killer Brownie gifts are now available with an exclusive Bengals sleeve, while supplies last. Bengals fans can get their hands on these specialty boxes at select retailers or online. Click here for more information.

