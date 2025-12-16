Newsletter: New McDonald’s could open at former Burger King, Godfather’s Pizza relocates & more news 🍔🍕🍴

I am a city girl at heart, so I loved the hustle and bustle. My favorite part was that gluten-free food was easily accessible.

A HUGE shout out to my husband for eating gluten-free most of the trip (and not complaining). Our favorite meal was from Deux Luxe where we both had the gluten-free spicy vodka chicken sandwich. The chicken sandwich had a corn flake crust and it was delicious.

Another favorite were the tacos from Los Tacos No. 1. If you’re ever in New York, it’s a must. Other restaurants/bakeries we enjoyed included Senza Gluten, 7th Street Burger, Vinny’s Gluten Free Kitchen, See No Evil Pizza, Modern Bread & Bagel and Posh Pop Bakeshop. We also ate at several of the holiday markets. Now back to your local food news! 😀

***

New McDonald’s could open at former Burger King site

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The Beavercreek Planning Commission has approved a request for a new McDonald’s restaurant across from The Greene Town Center.

McDonald’s recently submitted an application for the construction of a new 4,192-square-foot restaurant at 4380 Indian Ripple Road.

This is the former location of Burger King, which has been closed since at least the end of November.

The existing building will be demolished for the construction of a new McDonald’s restaurant, the application states.

READ MORE: Final decision of new McDonald’s is up to city council

Godfather’s Pizza on Wilmington Pike to relocate to former KFC

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Godfather’s Pizza has closed its doors on Wilmington Pike with plans to move less than one mile down the road.

The restaurant will soon be located at 4458 Clyo Road in Sugarcreek Twp., according to a Dec. 9 Facebook post.

This is the former space of KFC near Miami Valley Hospital South. KFC closed its doors in September.

READ MORE: What to expect at the new Godfather’s Pizza location

Owner of White Lotus Café & Diner in Dayton to retire

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

When Yong Shoop took over White Lotus Café & Diner, also known as Yummy Burger, on East Third Street in downtown Dayton, she had just retired from operating a catering company at The Radisson, off of I-75 near Needmore Road.

After 21 years of being a one-woman show, she said it’s time for her to retire. Her last day will be Dec. 30.

White Lotus Café & Diner will be continuing with new owners.

“The people that bought from me, I hope they keep up what I do,” Shoop said.

READ MORE: Meet the owner of White Lotus Café & Diner

Owner of 5 Frenchies Old North Dayton Bakery pursues culinary dream

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Patrick Parin is opening 5 Frenchies Old North Dayton Bakery in the former space of Baker Benji’s on Troy Street.

His late-grandmother, Sharon Yahle, was the one that got him motivated and dedicated to his craft. Parin’s favorite time of the year was around Christmas and St. Patrick’s Day where they would bake and decorate cutout cookies together.

The 2019 Miamisburg High School graduate wanted to become a chef, so he attended Sinclair Community College’s culinary arts program.

After graduating in 2021, he returned to pursue a degree in bakery and pastry arts.

“I have always wanted to own my own business,” Parin said. “Growing up, that was a dream of mine.”

READ MORE: New bakery plans to use The Evans Family’s original recipes

The Dessert Room is open at the Dayton Arcade

Credit: Contributed Photo Credit: Contributed Photo

After opening Lucho in the former space of Gather at the Dayton Arcade, Charlie Carroll of The Hospitalité Group has transformed the gallery space into a nostalgic after-dinner destination.

The Dessert Room, focused solely on elevated desserts and post-meal cocktails, is now open 5-11 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

To start off, guests must have a dinner reservation at Table 33 to get a reservation at The Dessert Room.

The signature dessert will be The Chocolatier’s Table — an interactive dessert experience for two or more people where the server will pour premium chocolates onto a custom silicone dessert canvas. Guests are then invited to dip, swirl, sculpt, and savor using an assortment of playful confections.

READ MORE: A list of other desserts at The Dessert Room

Quick Bites

🍴 Mun-o-Salwa opens second location: The restaurant is located at 2632 Colonel Glenn Highway in the former space of Chai Corner. READ MORE

🍔 Smashburger is closed near UD: The restaurant has “permanently closed” its doors on Brown Street.

🥗 Sweetgreen announces grand opening at Liberty Center: The restaurant opens at the corner of Tylers Place and Liberty Way at 10 a.m. Friday.

☕ Dutch Bros submits plan for another Dayton-area location: The coffee chain aims to open a drive-thru coffee shop at 5858 N. Springboro Pike in front of Meijer in Miami Twp.

🥪 Urban Cheesesteak Co. to open soon: The restaurant is opening Jan. 2 at W. Social Tap & Table in Dayton’s Wright Dunbar District. READ MORE

A recipe for dark chocolate shortbread

Columnist Whitney Kling is a recipe developer who lives in Southwest Ohio and will soon open a new place to eat inside The Silos in Dayton. She shared one of her favorite cookie recipes by Alison Roman.

Ingredients:

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons (2 1/4 sticks) cold salted butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup (packed) light brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

6 ounces semisweet or bittersweet dark chocolate, chopped (but not too fine, you want chunks, not thin shards of chocolate)

1 large egg, beaten to blend

Demerara sugar (for rolling)

Flaky sea salt

Directions: Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Using an electric mixer and a medium bowl or a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter, both sugars, and vanilla on medium-high until it’s super light and fluffy, 3-5 minutes. Using a spatula, scrape down the sides of the bowl and, with the mixer on low, slowly add the flour, followed by the chocolate chunks, and beat just to blend.

Divide the dough in half, placing each half on a large piece of plastic wrap. Fold the plastic over so that it covers the dough to protect your hands from getting all sticky. Using your hands (just like you’re playing with clay), form the dough into a log shape; rolling it on the counter will help you smooth it out, but don’t worry about getting it totally perfect.

Each half should form two logs 2 to 2 1/4 inches in diameter. Chill until totally firm, about 2 hours.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Brush the outside of the logs with the beaten egg and roll them in the Demerara sugar (this is for those really delicious crispy edges).

Slice each log into 1/2-inch-thick rounds, place them on the prepared baking sheet(s) about 1 inch apart (they won’t spread much), and sprinkle with flaky salt.

Bake until the edges are just beginning to brown, 12-15 minutes. Let cool slightly before eating them all.

Buying a bag of ‘First Report’ coffee will provide 20 meals for those in need

A hot, brewed cup of coffee is a perfect match to sit down and enjoy while catching up on the latest local news.

That’s what leaders of the Dayton Daily News and Twisted River Coffee Roasters had in mind when they put together First Report Blend, a collaborative blend roasted locally with proceeds from sales going directly to those facing hunger in our communities.

Foodbank CEO Michelle Riley, Dayton Daily News Editor Ashley Bethard and I decided on the blend of light Ethiopian and dark Sumatran beans in a tasting led by Dan Clayton, owner of Twisted River.

Five dollars from each bag purchased will be donated to The Foodbank Inc.

This means the the coffee partnership will provide 20 meals for local residents living with food insecurity for each bag sold.

Dayton Daily News readers can take advantage of a special 10% discount with their online purchase from Twisted River using the coupon code “DDN” at checkout.