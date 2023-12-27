Newsletter: New restaurant opens tomorrow in former spot of Chop Suey, other foodie news🍴

I had a very Dayton Friday! My husband I went to Now and Zen DIY Studio in Dayton’s Fire Block District to make terrariums and couldn’t leave without stopping by Joui Wine. My husband has listened to me talk all about Joui Wine for months, but this was his first time there. I think he was really amazed at how cool the space is. It’s dreamy with natural light, bright colors and a touch of ‘60s psychedelic.

My best friend and I love to read, so we went to the Dollar Book Swap on Webster Street, followed by Rabbit Hole Books on West First Street. We snagged several mystery and romance books, but my favorite book has to be a Campbell’s Casseroles cookbook that I may have stolen right out of my best friend’s hand. I am so excited to try these recipes because they are easy and all use a can of Campbell’s soup.

Before heading back to Beavercreek, we stopped at Billie Gold Bubble Tea Lounge on Watervliet Avenue for some 937 Lemonade (blueberry lemonade with popping strawberry boba). This is my go-to order. We then got carryout from Wings Fly on Patterson Road. I always get boneless hot BBQ and hot honey wings. My best friend gets boneless honey garlic wings and then we split orders of corn nuggets and hush puppies. If you have never had their corn nuggets, they are a must!

Five Grains Noodle House to open Thursday in Kettering

Five Grains Noodle House is opening tomorrow in the former location of Chop Suey at 1465 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering.

Owner Yaqin Jing and her husband, Zeng Siong, wanted to open Five Grains Noodle House after operating four restaurants south of China.

Five Grains Noodle House is a popular restaurant chain in China with 4,700 stores. The closest to Ohio is in Fremont, Calif.

The restaurant features five different grains (rice, corn, peas, wheat and sorghum) that are made into noodles for noodle soup. Soups can include various meats like fish, chicken, beef or pork.

I went to the restaurant on Tuesday before they opened and tried a noodle soup featuring tofu, fried peas and lettuce. I particularly loved the different types of noodles in this dish. The noodles were soft and easy to slurp up. This was my first time trying fried peas and I enjoyed the extra crunch in my soup.

The restaurant also has Chinese stew and small bites like meat balls or spring rolls.

Five Grains Noodle House will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily for dine-in and takeout.

Food Network show reconnects Dayton chefs

After competing against each other on Food Network’s “SuperChef Grudge Match,” Dayton restaurant owner and chef Dana Downs and her former employee chef Matt Klum have reconnected and settled their “grudge.”

On “SuperChef Grudge Match,” host Darnell “Superchef” Ferguson invites chefs from across the United States “to settle personal and professional disputes with their foes in a one round, one dish, winner-takes-all heavyweight battle,” according to Food Network’s website.

The two filmed “SuperChef Grudge Match” in June at Warner Bros. Studios in California after going through a lengthy interview process.

Downs and Klum appeared on the show’s premier last night. Downs came out on top with her pan seared cod, poached beets on a carrot puree and carrot and beet greens gremolata.

She not only walked away with bragging rights for life, but a $10,000 cash prize and Klum’s most cherished knife.

After the show, Klum is considering the possibility of getting back into the kitchen. He currently works in sales at ProduceOne.

As for Downs, she is continuing to own and operate Roost and said if the opportunity presented itself to be on Food Network she would have a lot of fun doing it.

Downs will make an appearance on Season 34, Episode 8 of Food Network’s “Guy’s Grocery Games” airing Wednesday, Jan. 3. Downs filmed this episode in February before “SuperChef Grudge Match.”

Hole In The Wall adds High Stakes food cart on Fridays, Saturdays

High Stakes, a new food cart serving feel-good American food, is operating Friday and Saturday nights on the back patio of Hole In The Wall in Dayton’s Oregon District.

Owner Thomas Ebert has served a DIY version of this concept since 2018. Ebert was cooking food out of his home and delivering it to friends and family in the Dayton area.

Ebert’s first night serving at Hole In The Wall was Nov. 24. He started out by serving authentic cheesesteaks featuring onions, peppers and Cheez Whiz.

During the bar’s New Year’s Eve event on Sunday, High Stakes will be serving sliders with plans to transition to classic burgers for the month of January, Ebert said. He hopes to feature a different special monthly.

High Stakes operates from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights at 423 E. Fifth St.

Quick Bites:

🧋 New bubble tea shop coming to Huber Heights: 1102 Bubble Tea & Coffee is expected to open in the coming weeks at 7665 Old Troy Pike next to Planet Fitness.

🥯 Dayton bakery to open soon in new space: After closing its location on Brown Street, Val’s Bakery will hold a grand opening at 25 S. St. Clair St. on Saturday, Jan. 13.

🍸 New downtown Dayton lounge to announce soft opening this week: The Reserve on Third, a new lounge opening at 452 E. Third St., was planning to hold a soft opening on Dec. 23, but due to unforeseen circumstances the owners had to push it back. Click here to read more.

Ann Heller’s favorite recipes: Ginger Pork

Ann Heller’s career at the Dayton Daily News writing about food and restaurants spanned three decades. She also published two cookbooks including “The Best of It’s Simple!’’

“One of the best pork dishes I’ve ever fixed is this ginger pork,” Heller wrote. “The meat is exquisitely tender and the flavor simply lovely. This dish is so simple, it qualifies for entry into my collection of 15-minute meals.”

Ingredients:

1 1/2 pounds pork tenderloin

3 tablespoons of sake

5 tablespoons light soy sauce

1 (4-inch) section fresh ginger root

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

flour

Directions: Cut the tenderloin, on the diagonal, into slices 1/4-inch thick. You should have 20 to 24 slices. Combine sake and soy sauce. Grate the ginger, there should be about 3-4 tablespoons pulp and juice. Add to the sake and combine with the pork and let marinate 5 to 6 minutes.

Heat the oil in the skillet. While the oil heats, pat meat dry with paper towels and dust the meat lightly with flour, shaking off any excess. Sauté the meat, in batches, over medium-high heat until both sides are golden. Do not overcook. Keep the first batch warm on a serving plate while you cook the remaining pork. Makes four servings.

Tip: Metal ginger graters, designed just for this purpose, are available in Japanese food stores.

Tell Us:

