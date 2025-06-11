Newsletter: New restaurants coming to Dayton and where to get an espresso martini flight 🍴🥯🍸

This Friday, the Xenia Food Truck Rallies is hosting a “Sample & Stroll” event from 4 to 8 p.m. at 150 S. Miami Ave. that I plan to attend.

Participating food trucks will offer sample-sized items, in addition to their regular menus. For example, Boss Hogg’s BBQ will feature a portion of pulled pork for $4 or two full chicken wings for $6. Mr. Cheezy’s Mac Shak will have loaded macaroni and cheese for $7 or $8.

Xenia Food Truck Rallies plans to host this event three more times: July 11, Aug. 8 and Sept. 26.

Another event I am excited to attend this weekend is the Yellow Springs Street Fair.

At the last street fair, I tried Current Cuisine’s vegetarian overstuffed black bean nachos for the very first time and I absolutely loved them. I have been craving these since October! You’ll find me at 9 a.m. getting those nachos as my husband gets coffee at Dino’s.

What festivals are you looking forward to this summer? Email me here.

Dayton festivals: Here’s a guide to 2025 summer fun throughout the region

***

Owners of Meadowlark, Wheat Penny to open new Dayton restaurant

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The owners of Meadowlark Restaurant and Wheat Penny Oven & Bar are opening a new breakfast and lunch restaurant this fall in the Dietz Block building on Wayne Avenue.

The restaurant was planned to be named “Little Bear” after co-owner Liz Valenti’s dog, but due to trademark concerns, they are reconsidering the name.

Customers can expect “simple brunch items, as well as things that are a little more out there.”

For example, they plan to offer a smoked salmon benedict, breakfast sandwiches, oat-soaked pancakes, biscuits and gravy, breakfast pizza, Dutch baby pancakes and much more.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dietz Block building plans call for restaurant, retailers and apartments

Bootleg Bagels to open bakery on Wayne Avenue

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

A little farther down Wayne Avenue, Bootleg Bagels is planning to open a brick-and-mortar spot this fall. The bakery will be located at 735 Wayne Ave. next to MADE Studio & Shop.

“I’ve been looking for a place for a couple years now, and some things just fell through. Some things weren’t a match, and this place really felt good,” said Owner Benjamin Bullock. “Wayne Avenue is really seeming to be on an uptick — especially with restaurants.”

Bullock started Bootleg Bagels in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. He had previously worked at Meadowlark Restaurant for 10 years as a prep cook assisting with menu development.

READ MORE: What to expect at Bootleg Bagels

Thai Street Noodles closes in Kettering

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

As Thai Street Noodles closes its doors in Kettering, the owner’s family has plans to open a new restaurant in Troy.

Owner Pim Tintong said they closed the restaurant at 5844 Bigger Road on May 31.

Tintong’s husband and sister, who had owned Siam Express in Huber Heights, are planning to open Tee Nee Thai Cuisine in the former location of Al’s Pizza at 13 S. Weston Road in Troy.

That restaurant is expected to open this month.

READ MORE: Why the owners decided to close Thai Street Noodles

Quick Bites

🍗 Wingstop opens new location near Miami Valley South: The restaurant is located at 6030 Wilmington Pike in the Sugarcreek Plaza. READ MORE

🌮 Condado Tacos launches 6 new margarita flavors: Click here to take a look at the lineup.

🥤 Jukebox beverage studio opens in Mason: Customers can craft more than 100 million unique combinations.

🍩 Looking for donuts? Here’s a look at the winners of our 2024 Best of Dayton contest.

Espresso martini flights at Mr. Boro’s meet demand for trendy drink

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

With a love for espresso martinis and sharing them with friends, Marci Johannes, co-owner of Mr. Boro’s Tavern, and her general manager Mandy Brashears, have launched espresso martini flights in Springboro.

Flavors include:

Dark Espresso (a traditional espresso martini topped with espresso beans)

Buckeye (a peanut butter chocolate espresso martini made with peanut butter whiskey and topped with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup shavings)

White Chocolate (a creamy espresso martini topped with white chocolate shavings)

Creme de la Creme (a creamy espresso martini made with Baileys Irish Cream and topped with cocoa)

The espresso martini flights feature four, full-size martinis with 3.5 oz. of pure alcohol in each one. Cost is $30. An individual martini is $10.

WATCH: Behind-the-scenes at Mr. Boro’s Tavern

Do you know your chicken tenders? Dayton Daily News staff put to the test

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

With the news of Layne’s Chicken Fingers expecting to open its first of four locations in the Dayton region early next year, the staff at the Dayton Daily News decided to put their tastebuds to the test.

I stopped by Chick-fil-A, Krispy Krunchy Chicken, Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Popeye’s and Raising Cane’s to get enough chicken tenders for eight people to try.

Each chicken tender was broken into bite-size pieces, placed on a paper plate and numbered one through six. Each person had to guess which chicken tender was from which restaurant.

Six out of eight participants guessed four out of six chicken tenders correctly.

Overall, three out of eight people said their favorite chicken tender was from Chick-fil-A, two people loved Krispy Krunchy Chicken, two others loved Raising Cane’s and one person said Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken was their favorite.

To watch the video, CLICK HERE.

Connect with me ✉️

Thank you so much for reading my weekly newsletter! If you see a new restaurant opening or are wondering when an establishment is expected to open, feel free to email me here, and I’ll check it out.

Remember to follow Dayton Daily News on Facebook or search our Food & Dining section for the latest stories. I’ll have continuous updates on my Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok pages.