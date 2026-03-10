Newsletter: Oh, the places you will go (to eat in downtown Dayton), and more food news 🍀

Other responses:

“That’s a loaded question. Too many good options. Sueño, Salar, and Wheat Penny are my personal favorites …"

“If your concern is food, rather than beverage, maybe Culture.”

“Lily’s or Culture for best food. If they want best pizza then Oregon Express. Best overall experience including food/drinks/patio = Trolley Stop.”

“Coco’s, Lily’s, or Thai 9.”

“The Foundry.”

“Pine Club.”

This weekend is a party weekend: St. Patrick’s Day is Tuesday. But the local watering holes — and, let’s be real, the college campuses — will be green for days. Below, we share our list of events and places to go.

A limerick to send you off into the days o’green:

In Dayton, the Irish shine bright

With green beer and Guinness just right

Spend the weekend in cheer

Full of shamrock‑filled gear

And stay safe as you revel all night

***

St. Patrick’s Day 2026 events in the Dayton area

St. Pat’s officially is Tuesday: Check out our list of places hosting celebrations, where the beer will likely be green and the Guinness pouring heavy.

🍴From the food files

Here is information from news releases I received in recent days:

💲It’s Kroger Customer Appreciation Week: Starting today through March 17, there will be deals and special offers on Kroger’s “Our Brands” items and popular national brands through the grocer’s app. From the news release: “All offers must be redeemed by March 20. Visit kroger.com/appreciation."

🍗From March 23-29, Teriyaki Madness will offer 2x rewards on double protein bowls through its Mad Rewards offer for March Madness. So pile up that chicken, steak, salmon or tofu.

In a world of social media influence, how do we really know what is good food?

Have you seen all the backlash the McDonald’s CEO’s video of him eating a Big Arch sandwich has received? Food Columnist Whitney Kling says it has really had her thinking: How do you know what’s real on social media any more? Who is a real influencer when it comes to food?

“A CEO who I would guess almost never eats McDonald’s is just revealing that reality,” she writes. “The video was contrived and unbelievable because he’s not as smooth of a salesman as all the other content creators who try products for a living. Had it been seamless, there would probably be more people out buying The Big Arch right now. Step it up before you go live, Mr. CEO.”

Whitney’s snack: Carrots in spicy peanut butter

Take 1/2 cup peanut butter

Mix it with 1 Tbsp. sriracha

Add a little lime juice if you’re feeling fancy

Dip crisp, cold carrots sticks in it

Esther Price Candy has been making sweets for 100 years

One-hundred years of this amazing treat? The world needs more Esthers.

