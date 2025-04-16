Newsletter: Ohio’s first Wawa opens as Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers prepares to close🥪🍔

I was asked to cover the opening for work, so I figured if I was going to be there, I might as well get a free shirt out of it.

Wawa is known for its made-to-order food and has stores in 10 states, as well as Washington D.C. The first Wawa food market opened in 1964 as an outlet for the company’s dairy products. Fueling stations weren’t added until 1996.

“We’re a restaurant that sells fuel,” said Joe Collins, director of store operations for the Midwest. “We do three things well – food service, fueling and convenience. When we combine those three things – that’s what makes us special.”

Have you been to a Wawa? If so, I want to know what is your go-to food and drink order?

I’ve been watching TikTok and it seems like I need to try the buffalo chicken salad sandwich.

Every year Wawa serves more than 1 billion customers at its 1,100 plus locations, brews more than 182 million cups of coffee and makes more than 183 million of its signature built-to-order hoagies and sandwiches.

Other food offerings include soup, burgers, fresh salads and burritos. Nine different coffees – including blueberry cobbler - are offered along with several types of smoothies.

***

Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers to close in Beavercreek

CBCB Bar & Grill, otherwise known as Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers, is closing its doors in Beavercreek at the end of this month.

The restaurant’s last day of business at 2495 Commons Blvd. will be April 27.

“It was a hard decision,” said Michelle Corbin, who bought the restaurant in 2019 with her brother, Pete Jazenski. “Local restaurants are tough, and people have got to go and support their local restaurants.”

Fairborn food truck known for egg rolls to open spot on base

A Fairborn food truck known for savory and sweet egg rolls, breaded fried broccoli and jerk chicken bowls is opening its first brick-and-mortar location.

Home Cooked Vibes will be located inside Building 45 in Area B at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. This is the former home of KungFu BBQ.

Quick Bites

☕ Cashless grocery store concept soft opens in Dayton Arcade: Beyond Grocery features coffee from Miller’s Grind & Brews and smoothies from Natural Foods Plus.

🧋 OH! Boba is closing in downtown Dayton: The last day of operation for the bubble tea shop will be May 16.

2nd Street Market's outdoor farmers market returns: The market will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays starting May 3.

Easter is Sunday: Where to get brunch, dinner, or carryout in the Dayton region

Mayflower - The Encore is ‘a little dash of Las Vegas in downtown Troy’

When Wes Martin purchased “The Mayflower,” an iconic building in downtown Troy in 2022, he knew he wanted it to be a space for entertainment and community engagement.

“We want to be like a little dash of Las Vegas in downtown Troy,” Martin said. “We want them to come in and have fun and kind of have that out of town experience right in their backyard.”

Martin is the owner of Busted Brick Realty, LLC and Village Vantage. Under the umbrella of Village Vantage, Martin and his partners own and operate the venue as of Jan. 1. He previously was the landlord.

“Probably the biggest change is we’ve really been working on approachability,” Martin said. “I wanted anybody to be able to walk in the door and feel welcome.”

Hidden Gem: Troy Provisions offers to-go lunches downtown

For those that are familiar with the Mayflower, Provisions Co., a gift shop located next door at 11 W. Main St., has been rebranded to Troy Provisions.

Customers can expect a collection of products made by local purveyors and artists. From local honey, maple syrup and sourdough to apparel, jewelry and candles, customers can find a little bit of everything. The shop even has some flair from Italy.

In addition, it offers a to-go lunch menu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“It’s sort of a ghost kitchen model where we are utilizing the full commercial kitchen for the Mayflower, but during lunch hours,” said Jess Nielsen, vice president of design and experience at the Mayflower.

