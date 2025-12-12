Newsletter: Overpass overture?

Now, three years after the completion of a 35 “superstreet,” it seems more changes may be ahead.

What the new defense spending-and-policy bill has in store for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (pending a Senate vote).

Eye-opening insights from a downtown optometrist.

‘Punching up’ your next holiday get-together.

Future 35 overpass in Beavercreek?

What happened: Beavercreek plans to acquire land off U.S. 35 to prevent “incompatible” developments, and secure land for a potential overpass.

Beavercreek is purchasing about 62 acres in the area of Factory and Shakertown roads, with a goal to close by the end of December.

Why it matters: “By securing the property now, the city helps prevent incompatible development and protects the ability to move forward with regional transportation projects when funding becomes available,” Beavercreek City Manager Pete Landrum said.

Band-aid? The idea for a full interchange at U.S. 35 and Factory Road has been weighed for years. The superstreet now at Factory Road and Orchard Lane, with its two sets of U-turn lanes, was a band-aid solution aimed at reducing crashes.

Top civilian executive confirmed at AFRL

Newly confirmed: Kevin Geiss has been confirmed as the top-ranking civilian at Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, AFRL said recently.

Geiss has served as acting executive director at AFRL since June.

Why this job matters: In that role, he has acted as the principal assistant to the commander and the senior civilian executive responsible for managing the Air Force’s $3 billion science and technology efforts. The lab is also responsible for an additional $3 billion of externally funded research and development.

National Defense Authorization Act moves forward

What happened: The House advanced the National Defense Authorization Act to the Senate late Wednesday, approving a record $901 billion in annual military spending.

The bill — typically regarded as a “must-pass” measure — featured a 3.8% pay increase for all members of the military.

Next stop: The Senate, next week probably.

ALSO: Wright-Patt runway repair funds authorized, but not yet appropriated.

Opening the Modern Eye: What this optometrist sees

Eye-opening: A local eye doctor is fighting against rising health care costs and corporate domination of the vision market by offering her own plans, part of a growing trend nationwide.

Dr. Elizabeth Eckhart opened Modern Eye in 2023 on 110 E. Third St. in Dayton after a decade working for large eyecare companies where, she said, profits were the driving force behind business.

What she told us: “The reality is that insurance reimbursement rates have remained nearly unchanged for two decades despite significant increases in the cost of living and practice expenses,” Eckhart said.

Oakwood school board votes for $40M in renovation plans

What happened: The Oakwood Board of Education voted to issue $40 million in bonds for renovation work focused on Harman and Smith elementary schools.

Voters in May approved a 4.75-mill, 33-year bond levy to fund upgrades to the district’s elementary schools.

“These NDAA wins are a testament to our commitment to improving the lives of our service-members and strengthening our national defense.” U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, on the fiscal 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), recently passed by the House.

$900.6 billion: Total defense discretionary spending authorized in the NDAA the House sent to the Senate Wednesday.

$146 billion: What the NDAA authorized for defense research, testing and development.

$650,000: What the city of Beavercreek proposes to spend on property acquisition to prevent “incompatible” developments off U.S. 35. Read the story above.

