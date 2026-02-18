Newsletter: Pączki, award-winning beers, books and wine 📖🍷

Pączki came to the U.S. in the beginning of the 20th century by Polish immigrants. They are deep-fried pieces of dough shaped into flattened spheres and filled with fruit or cream fillings.

It is flat-out delicious. If you find some today, grab it. Enjoy. Maybe it will help you celebrate the nearing of spring. (Don’t think about how it will be bathing suit season soon.)

With Fat Tuesday in the rear-view, today is Ash Wednesday. So some folks will abstain from things for Lent, including meat on Fridays.

To help with that, our annual fish fry list is out: Find one for this week.

In other food and dining news, Kailey Bree takes us into the WINE-derful world of Swoon. It’s delightful inside the new Oakwood venue that’s focused on books and adult beverages.

If you head that way, tell the owners we said CHEERS! Thanks for providing readers with a place that’s a little different.

Enjoy your week, foodies!

***

Review: J. Alexander’s in Dayton

In this week’s “Fine Wine & Dine” column, Ray Marcano shares his experience at Dayton’s J. Alexander’s, where he tried two main dishes — salmon and steak.

He writes: “J. Alexander’s immediately gets high marks in two areas. First, customers can eat at the bar, and with the restaurant so busy, that’s what I did.

“Secondly, the bar staff was honest. I asked the very nice and attentive bartenders what they would recommend from the fairly pedestrian wine list.

“Their silence told me everything I needed to know.

“I told them it was better to say, “I don’t know” than pretend they did, and finally, the answer came back, “I don’t know.”

“Good for them. Don’t bluff. Don’t make guesses. That alone means I’ll be back.”

Dayton-area breweries among winners of inaugural Ohio Beer Awards

The Ohio Craft Brewers Association’s inaugural Ohio Beer Awards competition includes winners from breweries across the Dayton area. In particular, Yellow Springs Brewery was among five breweries that won three medals each.

Read between the wines at Swoon

Swoon is a gathering spot; a place to land to sip a glass of wine or tea, browse books in a cozy setting. Its overarching focus is on the romance genre, but there are subgenre’s under that umbrella — cozy romance, dark romance, romantacy, queer romance and more, with specific highlights on local authors and staff favorites.

In addition to an expansive wine selection, Swoon has a cocktail menu, espresso martinis and French press coffee from Namesake Coffee, specialty tea blends from CommuniTEA and nonalcoholic options.

It’s located in Oakwood.

Have you been to The Silos lately?

In this week’s column by Anne Kane, learn about The Silos’ new partnership with Guided By Mushrooms. Together, they’re using cordyceps and reishi mushroom extracts to create super drinks that help promote both concentration and relaxation.

The Silos is in downtown Dayton.

🎉Food & Dining Question of the Week

Over on the Dayton Daily News’ Food & Dining Facebook page, we asked, “What is your go-to Mardi Gras/Fat Tuesday treat? Pączki? King cake? Beignets, pralines?”

Some of the responses were:

“King Cake from DLM (Dorothy Lane Market).”

“Ice cream sundae.”

“Oakwood Club!”

“King Cake.”

