Newsletter: Pancakes to fight hunger, Mack’s Tavern turns 10 & a new broasted chicken restaurant 🥞🍗

On Sunday, you can join in the effort to help those less fortunate by visiting one of the many brunch sites for a pancake, egg and sausage breakfast.

Cost of the brunch is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and children.

Several Montgomery County churches and organizations are participating including American Legion Post 598 in Kettering, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Dayton, Community United Methodist in Riverside and Epiphany Lutheran Church in Centerville.

For a complete list of brunch sites, visit Day of Caring 365’s website.

Customers come as strangers, leave as friends

Mack’s Tavern in Washington Twp. opened as a neighborhood dive bar with beer, food and service 10 years ago and since then, nothing has changed — something that brings the owner pride.

“It’s very humbling,” said Owner MacKenzie Manley. “We’ve been very lucky that people have supported us for 10 years. When we opened, I didn’t know if this would be a bar or if we’d make it one week or one day.”

I stopped by the bar earlier this week and tried Manley’s signature “Count Chickula” pizza featuring her house made sweet heat sauce, chicken, bacon and a mozzarella, provolone cheese blend. It’s a must-try!

WATCH: Mack’s Tavern owner makes bar’s signature ‘Count Chickula’ pizza

2 Rusty Taco locations to launch new menu

Rusty Taco is launching a new menu next month featuring more tacos, all-day breakfast options, new starters and dessert.

The new menu will launch at its Beavercreek location on March 3, followed by the Dayton location on March 10.

New items on the menu will include:

Chicken Rolled Tacos (grilled chicken, chipotle aioli, avocado crema and mozzarella cheese rolled up and fried)

(grilled chicken, chipotle aioli, avocado crema and mozzarella cheese rolled up and fried) Street Corn Fritters (street corn and mozzarella cheese inside a fritter and drizzled with Baja sauce)

(street corn and mozzarella cheese inside a fritter and drizzled with Baja sauce) Mexican Custard (rich and creamy custard served with mix-ins such as cinnamon churro or espresso molasses cookie dough)

Broasted chicken restaurant opens in Trotwood

Leiland and Melanie Woods originally opened Ella Mae’s Broaster Hut as a food truck in 2023 to serve their customers at Trinity Liquidations on Salem Avenue in Trotwood.

Two weeks ago, they opened a brick-and-mortar spot at 5519 Salem Ave., next to the Honey Baked Ham Company.

Quick Bites

🍩 ‘Dayton Donut Festival On Tour’ features 11 stops throughout region: The festival is a self-guided doughnut tour and costs $30 per booklet.

🥟 Miami Valley Meals brings back pierogi fundraiser: How money raised will support hunger relief

A new speakeasy in town requires a password

Whisperz Speakeasy, a prohibition-era style cocktail lounge in West Carrollton, is transporting guests back in time to the Roaring Twenties.

Owners Julie and David Ziemba were inspired to create a lounge for those 25 and up with a password required entry back in 2012.

“We were in Chicago and stumbled into a small, little jazz bar,” David Ziemba said.

With a love for traveling, they pulled ideas from the Chicago jazz bar, other night clubs and even cigar bars to create a space where sophistication and culinary artistry intertwine.

The lounge has nearly 85 different wines from all over the world, limited edition bourbon, handcrafted cocktails and much more.

Gem City Living 💎

