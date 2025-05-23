Newsletter: Patience urged on patients in cyberattack

“The crime itself has changed from one that is financially motivated to an act that also represents a threat to life that endangers public health,” the center said.

In this newsletter:

Reynolds and Reynolds names acting CEO as ex-CEO sues.

How an oak table helped make history before a local CEO saved it.

How to get around downtown for the next four days.

Cyberattack tears into Kettering Health lines, MyChart portal

Credit: Greg Lynch� Credit: Greg Lynch�

What happened: A cyberattack triggered a system-wide technology outage at Kettering Health beginning Tuesday, forcing some medical procedures to be canceled, bringing down phone lines and the MyChart patient portal and diverting emergency crews.

What they said: Sources told the Dayton Daily News the hospital system is dealing with a ransomware attack. Hackers appeared to be threatening to destroy data and publish sensitive data if hospital officials did not reach out and negotiate within 72 hours, according to information shared with the Dayton Daily News.

Read the story.

Lack of access persists.

Kettering Health warns of scammers.

Reynolds names acting CEO as ex-CEO sues

The situation: A Texas law firm said this week it was suing Kettering-based Reynolds and Reynolds on behalf of Tommy Barras, the former chairman and chief executive of the local company.

Reynolds said Chris Walsh has been appointed as the company’s acting CEO. Barras is no longer with the company.

Barras escorted out? The former CEO filed a $300 million lawsuit for “breach of contract, tortious interference, and wrongful termination” in a Texas state court on behalf of Barras.

Read the story.

China Cottage is growing

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

What will be happening: After nearly 40 years, China Cottage is expanding.

Michele Argeroplos, whose family owns and operates China Cottage, said they are nearing the opening of a Huber Heights restaurant.

And: China Cottage is also working on a “new and improved space” in Springboro after closing its doors in late 2023 at 784 N. Main St.

What we were told: “We’re still in the early stages and working through many preliminary steps to get things moving, so we’re not ready to disclose the exact location just yet,” Argeroplos said. “We’re incredibly excited about this project — it’s going to be something really special, and we can’t wait to share more as things come together."

Read the story.

A table’s tale: How a CEO saved the table on which the Dayton Peace Accords were signed

I like this story, and I’m not just saying that because I wrote it.

What happened: A table on which the historic Dayton Peace Accords were signed on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in November 1995 found a temporary home in the Benjamin and Marian Schuster Center in downtown Dayton for the NATO Parliamentary Assembly this weekend.

30-year journey: The large table’s winding, three-decade journey began at NCR’s former Dayton headquarters before embarking on stops at Mendelson’s Liquidation Outlet and Universal 1 Credit Union. The table will return to the credit union’s Beavercreek board room.

Read on.

DeWine: Some concerned about status of Haitian immigrants

Some employers are expressing concerns with federal efforts to revoke the status of many Haitians in the U.S. — including thousands in the Springfield area — according to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

Said DeWine: “One of the things that was pointed out in the meeting (Monday) is that if these individuals no longer are legal, these companies, even without the federal government taking specific action against an individual, many of these companies will no longer be able to employ them.”

Read the story.

Contact me: Thanks for reading. Tell me about your business at tom.gnau@coxinc.com or at X and Bluesky. I’m also on LinkedIn and on our Dayton Business page, with my colleagues. Find me as well on my Facebook page here.

Quick hits

MAP: How to get around downtown for the next few days.

Downtown steakhouse: Sets opening date.

Springfield native: Acts as military escort for U.S. NATO delegation.

Enjoy breweries? Come downtown.

Rebuilt: What a couple did with a 172-year-old Dayton home.