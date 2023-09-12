Newsletter: PDAC process begins again with Dayton-area wish list

Welcome to another edition of your business newsletter. Happy Tuesday.

If you wanted to put your thumb on the pulse of the Miami Valley in terms of a wide-ranging business and government wish list, the Dayton Region Priority Development and Advocacy Committee (PDAC) is a great place to start.

Ideas wanted: PDAC process begins again with webinar

It’s that time: The Dayton Development Coalition is inviting local governments, businesses and institutions to submit proposals they believe are worthy of support when lobbying Columbus and Washington.

Ideas wanted: A questionnaire is available online HERE, allowing project sponsors to submit information about their ideas.

If you want to learn more, Michael Gessel, the coalition’s vice president of federal government programs, and project coordinator Tyler Clogg will host a webinar on the PDAC process 9 a.m. Thursday. Register here.

Amazon opens another Dayton-area facility that will employ hundreds of workers

Amazon last week announced that a 141,000-square-foot delivery station at 3134 Lightner Road is operating just north of the Dayton International Airport.

Last mile: “We are excited to make these investments that will help ensure we can reliably and efficiently deliver to our growing number of customers in Dayton,” said Kris Johnson, Amazon Dayton site lead. “We are committed to being a good community partner and we will continue to engage with the city and community members as we continue our growth across Ohio.”

Students, teachers at area high school partnership impress commander at Wright-Patterson

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is partnering with Stebbins High School Career Tech Center to provide students with extra instruction in science, technology, engineering and math, as well as hands-on experiences at the base.

Col. Sean Brazel, commander of 88th Mission Support Group at Wright-Patt, came away from a visit to the school last week impressed.

Partnership: “More than the programs, it was the people that impressed me,” Brazel said. “The care that the teachers had, the pride that they take in the program seeing the students engaged.”

Clayton voters could have final say on new subdivision proposed for 43 acres of farmland

As part of a grassroots campaign, Clayton residents have gathered enough signatures to place on the March 2024 primary ballot a referendum allowing voters to decide on a 125-home development plan by Arbor Homes, Reporter Aimee Hancock tells us.

‘Keep it rural:’ On Thursday, Clayton City Council rejected a motion to repeal its previous rezoning approval. Now, voters will see a referendum on the March 19, 2024 ballot on whether the plan by Arbor Homes can proceed.

Wawa location for Englewood gas station not a good fit, planning commission recommends

Englewood Planning Commission voted Thursday not to recommend approval to allow a new-to-Ohio convenience store business to open a location in a busy area of Englewood, Hancock also has reported.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa submitted a request to rezone a 1.5-acre site at 9100 N. Main St., along with a preliminary development plan, for construction of a 6,500-square-foot gas station near Miami Valley Hospital North.

Council decides today: The rezoning request and site plans now go before Englewood City Council, which will have the final say. That council meeting is scheduled for today, Sept. 12, in the Englewood Government Center council chambers.

Standing the test of time

Keep those impressive business milestones coming.

Kim Haverstick tells me that Haverstick Builders has been in the remodeling and building business for 104 years.

“We’re a small company, but we do primarily kitchens and bathrooms remodeling and some small additions,” he said.

And PSC Crane & Rigging in Piqua is now in its 90th year and fourth generation. The business started in 1933.

Congratulations to both companies.

Upskilling

Restless professionals, take heed: Students and professional engineers can develop new skills through one-semester “microcredential courses” at Wright State University.

The courses are designed for students or professionals who want to do upskilling or reskilling activities. The courses could appeal to someone who wants to learn new skills to shift the focus of their job and change careers, Wright State said this week.

The courses — Six Sigma Green Belt and Introduction to User Experience (UX) and Design Thinking— are offered by the Department of Biomedical, Industrial and Human Factors Engineering in the College of Engineering and Computer Science.

Quick hits

Pratt Industries pledges new investment and jobs in Montgomery County. A Pratt representative says details about location and timing will come later.

Best of Dayton winners sneak peek: Archer’s Tavern takes the crown for Best Wings.

You’re an all-star: Did we spot you at the Dayton Funk All-Stars concert?

Wyonna Chenault is a Community Gem: Writer Dianne Erwin tells us why.

Football fans, rejoice: Disney and Charter Communications have settled a business dispute that had left some 15 million cable TV customers without ESPN and other channels.