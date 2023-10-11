Newsletter: Photos from a sandwich eating competition 🥪 & more foodie news 🍴

Hey Dayton!

I am not typically an ALDI shopper, but the cool weather this past weekend made me stop by their seasonal isle and I couldn’t wait to share my finds!

First off, the Pumpkin & Butternut Squash Pasta Sauce is a must! One of my friends on Facebook posted about it and I had to give it a try. It’s creamy, a little sweet, but still savory. I paired it with the Halloween Pasta just for fun, but it would be great with a cheese tortellini. I’m planning to go back this weekend to stock up!

Of course, I couldn’t leave the seasonal isle without getting some sort of pumpkin bread. I chose the Pumpkin Spice Brioche and if you throw it in the air fryer for just a few minutes, it gives it the perfect crunch. Top it off with some Pumpkin Butter, and you have the perfect treat.

Local food truck to close this month

Smokin’ Inferno BBQ & Catering food truck is permanently closing at the end of this month.

Owner Dante Roe told me he loves what he does, but after nearly five years he’s exhausted. He typically spends 70 to 80 hours a week getting the food truck up and running, which leaves little time for him to spend with his family. In addition, he said it’s becoming increasingly hard to be profitable.

Roe had never worked in the restaurant industry prior to starting the food truck. He found his passion for smoking meats after buying a smoker on sale for $100 at Home Depot.

Customers (including myself) have loved the food truck’s BBQ Sundaes featuring cornbread, beans, mac and cheese and smoked meat layered in a cup as well as their ribs and brisket street tacos.

Smokin’ Inferno will be at Southern Ohio Brewing in Beavercreek from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Friday the 13th in Fairborn from 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Pumpkin Fest at Austin Landing from 1 to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The food truck’s last event will be Saturday, Oct. 28 at Southern Ohio Brewing.

Doubleday’s to open new, fast-casual restaurant concept

Doubleday’s Home Plate, a new, fast-casual restaurant concept, is coming to the former space of Krispy Krunchy Chicken on Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Twp.

The restaurant is described online as “your new local quick service convenient option that will offer the quality and variety you have come to expect from Doubleday’s.”

With an array of fan favorites and exciting new creations, customers will be able to order burgers, chicken, sandwiches, wraps, salads and soups for dine-in, pickup or delivery.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken officially closed its doors in June because the store had been bought out, according to a sign that was posted at the establishment.

Coffee, ice cream shop north of Dayton is worth the trip

Local Coffee & Cream, a unique coffee and ice cream shop housed in the former Pleasant Hill Farmers Exchange, is a 30 minute drive from Dayton, but well worth the trip!

Sisters Tonia Schauer and Tricia Bowser opened the shop in Oct. 2022 after the owners of the property, Matt and Kristen Gray, established “The Exchange” where the coffee and ice cream shop is housed. The Exchange is a community gathering space with axe throwing, yard games, an area featuring locally-made goods and two Airbnbs.

Local Coffee & Cream is a family-friendly space with traditional coffee beverages, specialty drinks, pastries and ice cream.

Popular items include the coffee float, a combination of ice cream and espresso, and seasonal drinks like the Brown Sugar Maple Latte or Pumpkin Spice Latte with Brown Sugar Cold Foam. They also offer coffee (hot or iced) or milkshake flights once a week.

Local Coffee & Cream will celebrate its one year anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 21 with $2 drink specials, free hot dogs, giveaways and prizes.

The shop, located at 210 W. High St. in Pleasant Hill, is open 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Ann Heller’s favorite recipes: Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breasts

Ann Heller’s career at the Dayton Daily News writing about food and restaurants spanned three decades. She also published two cookbooks including “The Best of It’s Simple!’’

“Pan frying chicken; standing at the skillet and turning the chicken to achieve a proper brown hue, is time consuming,” Heller wrote. “But adaptations can be made. Using boneless chicken breasts cuts the cooking time to 8 to 10 minutes. And in this variation, a buttermilk marinade produces chicken that is very moist and tender — if you don’t overcook it.”

Ingredients:

4 large, boneless, skinless chicken breast halves

2 cups buttermilk

1/2 cup Louisiana hot sauce

2 teaspoons salt

1 cup flour

freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon each vegetable oil and butter

Directions: Flatten the breasts slightly with a meat mallet. Put the chicken, buttermilk, hot sauce and 1 teaspoon of the salt in a plastic bag and marinate at room temperature for 1 hour.

Combine the flour and remaining 1 teaspoon salt and 8 to 10 grinds of pepper.

Just before cooking, heat the butter and oil in a large skillet. Remove the chicken from the marinade, pat dry with paper towels and roll in the flour, shaking off excess. Cook the chicken 8 to 10 minutes over medium heat until brown on both sides and cooked through to a temperature of 165 degrees. Makes 4 servings.

Tip: For later convenience, add four more breasts to the marinade, seal the bag and freeze. When thawed, the chicken is ready to cook.

Quick Bites:

🥃 Rum tasting event to benefit Centerville nonprofit: The Castle, a nonprofit supporting people with mental illness and disorders, is celebrating its 30th anniversary by hosting a rum tasting fundraising event tonight at the Steam Plant in downtown Dayton. Click here for more details.

🍴 New food truck opens in Fairborn: The Director’s Cut Food Truck is now serving wraps outside of the Fairborn Phoenix at 34 S. Broad St.

🎃 3 festivals all about food happening this weekend: From Pumpkin Fest at Austin Landing to the Ohio Sauerkraut Festival in Waynesville and the Enon Apple Butter Festival, foodies have a lot to look forward to. Read more about the festivals here.

🌭 Skyline Chili to serve breakfast at CVG Airport location: It’s new location in Concourse B’s food court will have staple items like 3-ways and chilitos, as well as breakfast items for those traveling on early morning flights.

🌮 Don Patron Mexican Grill opens restaurant in Xenia: The restaurant plans to have Taco Tuesday with $1.50 soft or hard, chicken or beef tacos and Happy Hour from 2 to 6 p.m. weekdays with $4.50 margaritas and tall beers.

