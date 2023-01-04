Newsletter: Pizza restaurant opens today in Beavercreek, PB&J wings a must-try

1 pound of ground beef (I used ground turkey)

chopped onion (I skipped out on this and added a can of corn)

garlic powder (I measured to my liking and added onion powder and crushed red pepper)

1 block of cream cheese

1 can of rotel

Directions: Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Place the halved peppers in the oven for approximately 5 minutes to soften before adding mixture. Brown meat and sauté onion in pan. Add seasonings. Add cream cheese and when softened add can of rotel (and corn). Add mixture to peppers and cook for 25 minutes. We added shredded cheese on top at the very end.

Mom’s PB&J boneless wings are a must-try at family sports bar

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

One of my goals for the New Year is to try out restaurants in the Dayton area that I have never been to before.

Over the weekend, I went to Bennett’s Publical, a family sports bar located at 67 S. Main Street in Miamisburg. I had the Walking Taco Salad and my fiancé had Mom’s PB&J Boneless Wings and Onion Straws.

Since it was our first time there, he was unsure of what sauce to get so the waiter was super nice and let us try the Mom’s PB&J, Trifecta and Honey Siracha sauces. The PB&J sauce is JIF peanut butter and mom’s triple pepper jelly secret recipe, according to the restaurant’s menu. I really enjoyed them and would probably get the PB&J or Trifecta boneless wings the next time. I also liked the breading on the Onion Straws and the Walking Taco Salad was exactly what I was expected.

I have nothing but praise for my first experience at the sports bar. If you’re looking for a place to watch a football game, it’s the perfect place.

Old Scratch Pizza opens today in Beavercreek

Credit: FILE Credit: FILE

Old Scratch Pizza is opening its third Dayton-area location at 4 p.m. today in Beavercreek.

The new restaurant is located at 2450 Dayton Xenia Road in the building that previously housed The Wellington Grille. The Wellington Grille’s last day of operation was June 21.

Similar to the restaurant’s first two locations in downtown Dayton and Centerville, Old Scratch Beavercreek features seating for 150 guests in a communal beer-hall style setting and a 16-seat bar, with 20 rotating taps of regional craft beers, a press release from Old Scratch said.

In addition, the new restaurant features an open kitchen allowing guests to watch the entire pizza making process from the dough being stretched to the pizza coming out of one of the three wood-fired ovens, the release said.

This location is very close to where I live. I’m looking forward to enjoying the patio after they remodel it in the spring.

Old Scratch has plans to open a fourth location in the former Troy Fire Department station located at 19 East Race St. in the heart of downtown. Expected opening is by early summer of next year.

Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant on Far Hills Avenue may close.

Now this was some hard news to swallow.

The Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant on Far Hills Avenue in Centerville will close if a pending business transaction is completed, and the Sheetz gas station, convenience store and restaurant chain would demolish the building and build a new store on the site.

Jason Hemmert, whose family has owned the local Elsa’s chain of restaurants for decades, told my colleague they are actively looking for a new location to continue “Elsa’s South” in the same vicinity.

There is no timeline for construction at this point, officials said.

“We would know months ahead of time, if in fact this deal goes through, when we would be closing,” Hemmert said of the Centerville site. “Everybody would have notice, and hopefully there might be another place ready by that time.”

Elsa’s currently has six locations — in Centerville, on Linden and Wilmington Avenues in Dayton, the Elsa’s Sports Grill in Kettering, and Elsa’s Cantinas in Sugarcreek Twp. and Springboro, which opened in 2018 and 2020.

Quick Bites:

🍽 Most-read food stories of 2022: From longtime restaurants being sold or closing to new restaurants opening, there’s been a lot of food news in 2022. Read more here.

🪓 Wild Axe Throwing expanding in Beavercreek: The entertainment venue has plans to expand this summer into the space next door to open a pinball bar. The expansion will include a bar remodel and kitchen addition.

🍸 5 cocktail recipes if you’re not participating in Dry January: I asked Buckeye Vodka and four Dayton restaurants/bars to share their favorite cocktail recipes. Click here for a list of five cocktails you can make at home.

