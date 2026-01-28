Newsletter: Pizza until 3 a.m. and other Dayton food news🍕

On top of it, the place has a sauce bar and a pizza buffet that includes speciality pizzas. The specialities swap out every two weeks, which is reason enough for multiple visits.

This is the 10th location for Mikey’s. They say Dayton has been incredibly welcoming:

“Between the outpouring of positivity we’re seeing on social media and the turnout of our soft opening events over the weekend, we couldn’t be more excited to become a part of this community,” said Mikey Sorboro, Late Night Slice founder.

The grand opening is set for 4 p.m. Friday and guests are encouraged to join early — the first 100 will receive a free slice and Mikey’s shirt.

Following the grand opening event, restaurant hours will be 3 p.m.-2 a.m. Sunday-Thursday and 3 p.m.-3 a.m. Friday-Saturday with lunch hours to begin mid-February. Read more about the pizza joint here.

Food & Dining Question of the Week

On our Facebook page “Dayton Food & Dining,” we asked: “When you order pizza delivery, what is your go-to place? Do you order anything super unique?”

Some great responses rolled in:

“Pizza Factory and Cassano’s pepperoni with anchovies and extra sauce! When my wife is not around.”

“We get Cousin Vinny’s, because they deliver to the house and it’s really good. Get the cream and crimson, my gosh.”

“Great question! I’d love to see everyone’s answers. Two we love are Submarine House - either deluxe or pepperoni, mushroom, sausage (and) Dewey’s- their Caprice pizza is so good!”

“We pick up from Doubledays, they have team members who bring right to your car.”

🥨An upcoming event at the Dayton Arcade called “Arcade Commons,” which aims to show off the latest phase of development there, will include food vendors.

🧑‍🍳Chef Whitney Kling writes in her “But First, Food” weekly column about the sacrifice of cooking grand meals for her kiddos while she opens a new food venture.

🍚Cooking for one? That can be tough. OSU Extension food columnist Nancy Lyons has some suggestions. “Cooking for one does not have to involve a large investment of time ... A microwaved baked potato, filled with cheese or canned tuna, and served with steamed vegetables or a salad, for example, makes a healthy, balanced meal that is ready in minutes,” she writes.

ReU Juicery builds wellness routines in downtown Troy

ReU Juicery sits in a Troy business district among many local favorites. The welcoming storefront has the ambiance of a coffee shop, but it centers on cold-pressed juice instead of caffeine.

“I’ve always thought about this place as kind of like a coffee shop, but instead of coffee, it’s juice,” owner Amber Sowers said.

She designed the space to feel vibrant and natural, a place where customers can walk in, ask questions and leave feeling a little more connected to their health.

When it comes to the name ReU Juicery, Sowers said it grew out of her approach to wellness as a health coach. As she began “peeling back the layers of health,” she realized how personal the process can be. “This was a company that was created for you. It’s all about you,” she said.

See more abour ReU Juicery here.