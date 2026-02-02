Newsletter: Protecting the history of flight

Real ID fees are really rising.

The city of Dayton is concerned about its trees.

Joby Aviation wants to raise capital — a lot of it.

Wright State proposes millions to protect Wright brothers history

Living history: A collection of thousands of items tied to the Wright brothers is found on the fourth floor of Wright State’s main library, space where a sizeable chunk of Dayton and aviation history are displayed and preserved.

The collection deserves better protection, advocates say.

What they told me: “Perhaps the most valuable part of the collection is the thousands of photographs documenting the invention of the airplane, their success in accomplishing something many thought not possible,” said Jane Wildermuth, dean of the university’s libraries.

Read the story.

A new Real ID deadline involves a higher fee

Credit: AP Credit: AP

For real? The Real ID regulatory regimen seems to have involved a few deadlines. The latest: A higher fee charged to those who lack compliant identification.

The Transportation Security Administration will now require people to pay a fee to get through security if they lack a passport or a Real ID.

Last November, the TSA proposed an $18 fee.

Remember the first deadline? So do I.

Read the story.

Dayton contract to tackle tree coverage

In the shade: Dayton city commissioners approved a $317,000 contract — covered by a federal forestry grant — with a Cincinnati-based company to survey Dayton’s street trees.

The city estimates that tree coverage accounts for just 22.5% of the city, with some neighborhoods seeing as little as 5 to 8% coverage.

Read the story.

Dispensary weighs Dayton Mall-area location

Cultivated: Certified Cultivators LLC is looking at opening its second Dayton-area dispensary near the Dayton Mall in Miami Twp. in what was once a Frisch’s Big Boy location.

The business wants to rezone property at 8181 N. Springboro Pike, requesting a change from business district zoning to a special-purpose planned development.

Read the story.

One billion dollars: Joby Aviation’s goal

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Capital: Dayton air taxi producer Joby Aviation wants to raise $1 billion through debt and shares.

Joby recently announced its intention to offer debt through convertible senior notes which would come due 2032 and shares of its common stock.

Read the story.

Newsletter numbers

$4.8 billion: What the department of Veterans Affairs says it will spend on infrastructure and buildings this year nationwide. Read the story.

Up to 2: Inches of snow, predicted by the National Weather Service Tuesday night — with more possible later this week. Read the story.

Contact me: Tell me about your business at tom.gnau@coxinc.com or on X, where DMs are always on. I’m also on LinkedIn and on our Dayton Business page, with my colleagues. Find me as well on my Facebook page.

Newsletter roundup

Wright State Raiders: On a roll.

Four stats: Summing up 4 Flyer defeats.

This Franklin home: Is turning heads.

Families welcome: Why TechFest matters.

ICE in Springfield? Schools memo discusses the possibilities.