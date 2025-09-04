Newsletter: PSA layoffs begin

In this newsletter:

How you can get involved in Ohio’s latest round of congressional redistricting.

A local surgeon on what faster, more powerful e-bikes have wrought.

Where Oakwood schools are headed.

Waves of PSA Airlines layoffs set to start

What you need to know: The pain/uncertainty begins for PSA employees unwilling to relocate to North Carolina. PSA Airlines, which earlier this year announced it was moving its corporate headquarters from Dayton to Charlotte, is laying off 157 employees in Dayton, the company told the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services in a recent letter. What the company is saying: “Those employees who do not accept PSA’s relocation offer will be permanently laid off in phases beginning on Oct. 29, 2025,” the company said in its letter.

Oakwood schools plot ‘pivot’ on facilities plan

What you need to know: Oakwood Schools is headed in a new direction with a possible expansion of its building renovation and upgrade plans. What the district is saying: “We are pivoting, not pausing,” Superintendent Neil Gupta said. “Our facilities planning work is still moving forward on a new track, and because of unexpected news from the state, we now have an opportunity to potentially do more than originally planned.” What was that “unexpected news?” Read the story.

Norfolk Southern agrees to deal with ‘blighted tracks’

What happened: Dayton leaders say Norfolk Southern has agreed to clean a blighted, vacated rail line that the city has been trying to purchase for nearly a decade to turn into a recreational trail. The impact: Dayton has spent tens of thousands of dollars mowing and removing trash and overgrowth from a 6.5-mile Norfolk Southern rail line that the company has neglected for years, according to a February 2025 report the city created to assess the line’s condition.

Dayton Children’s sees spike in e-bike injuries

E-trend: I see it every time I hit the trails on my Trek FX-3 — there’s no doubt that battery-assisted and -powered bikes are faster than normal muscle-power bikes. Why that matters: Dayton Children’s Hospital is reporting an 80% increase in the number of children receiving medical attention due to e-bike and e-scooter accidents, many involving collisions with cars. Numbers rising: The hospital treated 81 patients for e-vehicle related injuries heading into Labor Day weekend. They treated 60 through all of 2024, said Dr. Shobhan Vachhrajani, a neurosurgeon at Dayton Children’s.

Statewide redistricting begins

What you need to know: Ohioans with a penchant for maps and participating in the political process can begin submitting their suggested congressional redistricting plans to the state as lawmakers prep for a redistricting process. How you can get involved: A new state website was announced this week for the public to submit plans for consideration, pursuant to a requirement in the Ohio Constitution.

