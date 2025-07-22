Newsletter: Ready for takeoff?

In this newsletter:

The new home for a rebranded Cornerstone Research Group.

The concern over who leads Air Force Materiel Command.

New investments for Dayton International Airport.

Flying taxi producer says it is approaching Dayton production

What you need to know: Joby Aviation leaders say they are nearing the production of flying electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles in Dayton.

What they’re saying: “The Ohio facility is coming online in phases,” a spokesman for Joby told me last week. “We’re actively standing up an initial capability to build and test critical components that will support the delivery of aircraft in Marina (Calif.) with more manufacturing capacity, and our first Ohio-based team members are currently in Marina undergoing training.”

Read the story.

CRG Defense opens new Miami Twp. headquarters

What you need to know: Busy (and growing) defense contractor CRG Defense opened its new headquarters recently in Miami Twp.

The two-story, 25,763-square-foot facility at 8789 Washington Church Road features 19,673 square feet of office space.

What they’re saying: “This facility is instrumental in carrying out the corporate vision of building businesses and cultivating philanthropy and growing community,” founder, President and Chief Executive Patrick Hood told Dayton Daily News following a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Read the story.

ALSO: The latest on a CRG spinoff.

Hyphen Innovations unveils new Moraine headquarters

What you need to know: A Dayton-area defense firm is preparing for a major facility upgrade as renovations progress at its new local headquarters.

Hyphen Innovations is unveiling a newly remodeled 6,500-square-foot facility at 3250 Kettering Blvd. in Moraine.

Growth: Hyphen Innovations will lease the entire building at 3250 Kettering Blvd. Most recently, it housed Daddy Katz, a vintage and antiques store.

Wilcon Corp. is working to outfit the location.

Read the story.

Premier Health opens cancer center in Centerville

What you need to know: Premier Health has opened its new Cancer Prevention and Supportive Care Center at Miami Valley Hospital South in Centerville.

Located at 2300 Miami Valley Drive, Suite 150, the center aims to care for individuals “across every stage of their cancer journey,” according to Premier Health.

Why this matters: For prevention and risk reduction, services include genetic counseling and testing, plans for nutrition, exercise, sleep, and smoking cessation, as well as screenings based on national guidelines.

During treatment, patients are supported by nurse navigators who coordinate care, dietitians who help manage side effects, financial counselors who assist with costs, and oncology social workers who offer emotional support, Premier said.

Read the story.

Politicians: AFMC deserves four-star commander

What you need to know: Air Force Materiel Command is a big deal at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where it is headquartered, and a big deal in the Air Force. AFMC is the Air Force’s largest command by budget and its second largest by number of Air Force personnel.

Right now, a three-star general is in charge at AFMC after the recent retirement of Gen. Duke Z. Richardson (who wore four stars on his shoulder).

But: Ohio’s senator, and Dayton’s congressman, have been quietly, and (more recently) publicly, making the case that a four-star should be in charge at AFMC.

What they’re saying: “AFMC touches nearly every aspect of the service, providing airmen with everything they need from uniforms to spare parts to nuclear-capable B-2 bombers. Its scope and responsibilities are vast, complex, and critical to supporting our warfighters and maintaining lethality throughout the Air Force,” the congressional members wrote in a letter to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently.

Read the story.

ALSO: Rep. Turner expressed these concerns quietly a month ago.

