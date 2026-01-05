Newsletter: Ready (or not) for 2026

Buckle up for 2026.

Investors see promise in local industrial sites

What happened: Area investors have purchased local industrial sites, in Brookville and in Dayton.

Brookville: A Darke County limited liability company has purchased a Brookville plant for $1.2 million, new Montgomery County property records show.

And Dayton: In another recent purchase, county auditor’s records show that an LLC, Willow Creek Holdings, bought light-manufacturing properties at 1944 and 1960 Troy St. in Dayton for a total of $1.1 million.

Son of former Charlie’s Deli owners buys Moraine HVAC company

Lessons learned: As Craig Vangas tells it, his earlier business school was Charlie’s Deli and Catering, courtesy of his parents, Rodney and Becky Vangas,

Straight out of the Miami Valley: The Oakwood resident and 2006 Chaminade-Julienne High School graduate grew up working at Charlie’s Deli in North Dayton, working for his parents at the counter, before graduating from Ohio State University and starting a career in marketing and finance. He worked as a fractional chief financial officer for Brite Energy Innovators, a Warren, Ohio energy business incubator, among other roles.

“It’s very unique. It took a lot of twists and turns,” he said of his career.

Former Dayton mayor bids farewell

Mayoral goodbye: The last day of 2025 also was the last regular city commission meeting for Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr., who said he felt blessed and honored to serve in the city’s highest elected office.

Investment: Mims, the 57th mayor of Dayton, said the city has seen huge investment in the last several years. He credited the guidance and decisions of city commission partners for that progress, with the work of city staff and other local partners.

The business of healthcare in 2025

Looking back: Health care is often an unavoidable aspect of people’s lives — and one of the biggest industries in the region.

From a major cyberattack at a local hospital system to new trends, here is some of the top healthcare news from last year.

ALSO: Local theater triumphs in 2025.

ALSO: Major investigations in 2025.

The ‘spooky side’ of Wright-Patterson?

High (-flying) strangeness: Wright-Patterson Air Force looms large in the lore of (you name it) unidentified flying objects, unidentified anomalous phenomena, alien bodies, “high strangeness,” etc.

Author and former base employee Ray Szymanski says he has a story to tell, and he’ll be telling it Jan. 17 at the Winters-Bellbrook Community Library, 57 West Franklin St. The event is free.

What he told us: “Nobody marched me in front of an alien and said ‘Hey’,” Szymanski said.

“A lot of economists, myself included, have a lot more questions than answers. It’s a messy picture right now. There’s a lot of uncertainty.” Nancy Haskell, an economics professor at the University of Dayton. Read the story.

$3.35 million: A.M. Scott Distillery in Butler Twp. has less than $500,000 in estimated assets and around $3.35 million in liabilities, bankruptcy filing records show. Read the story.

14.1%: What Harvard economists recently concluded was the effective U.S. tariff rate at the end of September, lower than rates announced by the federal government in April.

