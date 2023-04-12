Newsletter: Remembering Dayton favorites 🍽, Mexican restaurant news 🌮

This had me thinking, are there other recipes you wish you had from former restaurants in the Dayton area? Or do you know of a longtime favorite dish that is still offered in the area, but at a different establishment? Email me here with your thoughts.

Goodbye Frisch’s Big Boy

Frisch’s Big Boy at 4830 S. Dixie Drive in Moraine is “permanently closed,” according to a sign posted at the restaurant.

The sign stated, “This restaurant is permanently closed. Please visit us at another Frisch’s Big Boy.” Nearby locations that customers are encouraged to visit include 8181 Springboro Pike in Miamisburg and 2861 Wilmington Pike in Dayton.

According to a previous report, Frisch’s has been a fixture in the Moraine community since 1964.

I asked area residents to share their favorite memories from dining at this location.

Brittany Cornette of Moraine wrote, “As a child my parents would take us to Frisch’s almost ever Friday for dinner. In remembrance of my mom, who passed away in 2016, we would go to this location and eat dinner.”

Cynthia Howard of Moraine said she stopped by this Frisch’s location after completing many chemo treatments at Ohio State University. She explained that she had a huge craving for a fish sandwich with tartar sauce, so her husband drove them there to eat.

“Sadly I couldn’t eat very well because of that chemo, but I remember how good and simple of a pleasure that was! My husband made me believe (as we were eating there that day) that I was going to be ok!! And here I still am,” Howard said.

Changes to Riverside’s Mexican restaurant scene

The Mexican restaurant scene in Riverside on Airway Road is seeing some changes.

Salsas Mexican Restaurant has closed its doors at 4904 Airway Road in the Airway Shopping Center.

According to a March 24 Facebook post by the Riverside Area Chamber of Commerce, the longtime, family-owned establishment was expected to close at the end of March. The space previously housed Pepito’s Mexican Restaurant.

Right down the road, a restaurant formerly known as La Casa de Los Primos Mexican Restaurant has changed its name to El Gallo Cocina Mexicana.

Owner Jose Osnaya told me the restaurant, located at 4770 Airway Road, originally opened in January 2022. The decision to change names occurred in March after one of the previous partners stepped away.

The restaurant is continuing to offer the same authentic taste with influence from Michoacán and Distrito Federal, Mexico.

Fan-favorites at El Gallo Cocina Mexicana include Arroz con Pollo (chicken with a bed of rice covered with white cheese sauce), Fajitas, or more authentic dishes including Mole con Pollo (a spicy chocolate sauce with chicken) and Chiles Rellenos (a stuffed poblano pepper in tomato sauce).

Vegan restaurant featuring multiple cuisines opens in Yellow Springs

MAZU, a vegan restaurant inspired by Indian, Israeli and Taiwanese cuisine, is open in Yellow Springs.

The husband and wife team of Matan Mazursky and Angie Hsu opened the restaurant at the end of March with their longtime friend, Kumar Jensen. The restaurant is located behind Emporium Wines & Underdog Cafe at 229 Xenia Ave., which previously housed The Veganry.

Hsu said having a vegan menu with gluten-free options is “an opportunity for more people to be able to sit down and share a meal together.”

The owners said creating a vegan menu wasn’t hard because a lot of the food offered is naturally vegan.

The menu at MAZU features a variety of street eats, including Guabao, Masala Poori Chaat, Falafel Poori Fattoush, Scallion Pancake, Creamy Potato Curry Poori and Yansu Mushrooms. Main dishes include Dandan Noodles, Zucchini Kofta, The MAZU Kati Roll and a Hummus and Falafel Platter.

MAZU is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Special dinner events may be planned in the future.

Take a look inside the restaurant here.

Quick Bites:

🍺 Self-pour tap house coming this spring to West Carrollton: The Slap’n Lizard Tap House will feature 50 self-pour taps and a sampling of bar food at 2082 S. Alex Road in the former space of Buffalo Wild Wings.

🍽 New fine dining restaurant expected to open this month in Centerville: Manna will offer a taste of Europe and South America. Click here for more about the restaurant.

🍦 Reconstruction of Dairy Queen on Shroyer Road to begin soon: According to Dairy Queen officials via email, reconstruction is expected to begin in the next two weeks. The final permit was approved last week.

🚘 Dayton Greek Festival to hold spring drive-thru next month: Online ordering kicks off Monday for festival favorite gyros, pies, pastries and more. For more information about what to expect, click here.

🌳 City of Kettering partners with Eudora Brewing Company for family-friendly event: Tree Love: A Celebration of Trees and Craft Beer is 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday. The event will feature local arborists, kids activities, plant sales and much more.

