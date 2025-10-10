Newsletter: Requiem for the former Hara site

Either way, I’m confident I enjoyed the show with thousands of other rock-minded Daytonians.

Decades later, the future of the plot of land that once was home to that ear-ringing fun is increasingly fraught.

Why a growing HVAC and plumbing business was willing to invest nearly $1 million into a Brookville building.

A closer look at the school funding measures voters will soon decide.

Why Italian industrial company Westrafo chose Trotwood for its first U.S. site.

Hara Arena site: Trotwood, Harrison Twp. at odds over possible mental health facility

What you need to know: As Trotwood politicians express opposition to the potential construction of a mental health facility on the former Hara Arena site, Harrison Twp. trustees indicate they’re in support of the idea.

The municipalities each approved resolutions this week solidifying contrasting stances on the estimated $300 million state-led project that’s been floated for the 130-acre site at 1001 Shiloh Springs Road.

What they’re saying: “Placing a forensic facility at the former Hara Arena site does not align with our vision for economic revitalization, job creation, and quality of life improvements for Trotwood residents,” Trotwood Mayor Yvette Page said.

“We view this opportunity ... as an opportunity for for a phoenix-rising-from-the-ashes type of moment,” said township spokesman Nathan Edwards.

Read the story.

Raj Soin receives the 74th Citizens Legion of Honor award

What happened: Dayton-based global entrepreneur Rajesh “Raj” Soin received the 74th Citizen Legion of Honor award from the President’s Club of Dayton Wednesday, as the club celebrated not only Soin’s life and career but the relocation of its “Wall of Honor” to Sinclair Community College.

The club says the award, given annually since 1951, with a 2020 pandemic exception, is the oldest and most continuous recognition of volunteer servant leadership in the Dayton region.

Read the story.

Growing plumbing, HVAC business invests nearly $1 million into Brookville building

What happened: A Southwestern Ohio residential plumbing business has purchased a Brookville office building for nearly $1 million.

Jason Rudzinski, senior vice president with Fornes Properties, represented the seller in the transaction. Ed Rike Plumbing, Heating & Air is the building’s new owner, he said.

Why it matters: “They purchased the building for expansion as their business is growing,” Rudzinski said.

Read the story.

Area schools seek property, incomes taxes. Do they need the money?

An appeal to voters: Some local school districts face a fiscal crisis as local voters worry about the increased cost of property taxes and ballooning cost of living. Twelve school districts in Butler, Clark, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and northern Warren counties have tax issues on the Nov. 4 ballot. A taxing situation: Karl Keith, Montgomery County auditor, said property taxes have always been unpopular, but a booming real estate market has sent home values — and taxes — higher.

About 57% of property taxes in Montgomery County go to schools, Keith said.

Read the story.

Italian transformer manufacturer powers up first U.S. site in Trotwood

What happened: Some 14 months after a ceremonial groundbreaking, Westfrafo America LLC celebrated the opening of its first American facility, a 231,000-square-foot plant in Trotwood. A moment to celebrate: “This is the best project I have ever done in my life,” Alberto Cracco, Westrafo’s chairman and chief executive, told a crowd at the Wolf Creek Pike plant Thursday. Jobs: Westrafo aims to create 230 jobs in the next two-plus years at the new plant, which is found in the 85-acre GATED Global Park, next door to smart tag producer Beontag, which itself is near EPIX Tube Co. and other businesses.

Read the story.

