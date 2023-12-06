Newsletter: Restaurateurs take home major awards, other foodie news🍴

If you’re looking for a quick and easy lunch spot in downtown Dayton. I highly recommend stopping by The Local 937. Last week, I had a bowl of their tomato basil soup and I loved it! The week prior, I had a chopped Italian sandwich (it was huge) and a chocolate chip cookie from Eat The Rich.

The Local 937 is located at 1501 E. Fifth St. in Dayton. The carryout and sandwich shop features hot or cold sandwiches, deviled eggs, charcuterie boxes, cupcakes and cookies from Eat The Rich, pretzels from Eric’s Pretzels and much more.

Dayton restaurateurs take home major awards

Two well-known local restaurant owners and culinary talents were recognized Monday in Columbus at the Ohio Restaurant Association’s Industry Awards Celebration.

Chef Elizabeth Wiley, former owner of Meadowlark and Wheat Penny, took home a Lifetime Achievement Award, and Dan Young, CEO of Young’s Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs, was inducted into the Ohio Restaurant & Hospitality Alliance Hall of Fame.

The Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest given each year to one restaurateur for exceptional lifetime service to the restaurant industry and his or her community, was presented to Wiley by her business partners, chefs Dave Rawson and Liz Valenti, who she sold the restaurants to last year.

In a video that played prior to the award presentation Wiley shared, “Our industry is unlike any other professional community it’s got everything — it’s got community, it’s got working with your hands food and beverage is our medium, but our real job is developing young people and it turns out if you dedicate your career to that you develop into something really good too ... As a person who cares about cooking for people and hospitality it’s a whole life and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

Victor’s Taco Shop to open new location

Victor’s Taco Shop is planning to open a new location at 5837 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp. near the edge of Kettering in February 2024.

The space previously housed a Taco Bell.

The fast-food, Mexican restaurant offers the same quality food as a traditional sit-down Mexican restaurant. Customer favorites include Carne Asada Fries, Breakfast Burritos, Birria Tacos, Super Nachos and Taco Bowls.

Co-owner Jonathan Gaytan told me they have been wanting to open a restaurant in the Kettering area for a couple years now.

Victor’s Taco Shop has several locations throughout the Dayton area including Huber Heights, Trotwood, Dayton, Xenia, Fairborn and Springfield. All locations are open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The restaurant located at 1438 N. Keowee St. in Dayton is open until midnight.

Results coming soon from holiday cookie contest

On Monday, 12 people from the newspaper, including myself, tasted 10 different holiday cookies and chose three winners.

This was after we baked each recipe over the weekend. I was tasked with making the Festive Stuffed Cookie Butter Cookies. I do enjoy cookie butter, so this recipe was right up my alley.

Below are the 10 recipes we made and who they came from:

· Brown Butter Espresso Chip Cookies from Jelena Staub of Oakwood

· Butterscotch Cheesecake Bars from Terry Rich of Dayton

· Chocolate Mint Cookies from Greg Smallwood of Waynesville

· Festive Stuffed Cookie Butter Cookies from Dana Tatar of Oakwood

· Meringue Cookies from Mary Hollenkamp Ramey of Dayton

· Peanut Butter Snickerdoodle Cookies from Rebekah Lermond of Union

· Peppermint Chocolate Cookies from George Carleton of Butler Twp.

· Santa’s Snickers Surprises from Linda Onkst of Greenville

· Toll House Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies from Debi Knapp of Huber Heights

· White Chocolate Dipped Ginger Cookies from Kasey Fuqua of Oakwood

A story will be published in the newspaper (and online) Wednesday, Dec. 13 recognizing our favorite cookie recipes.

Quick Bites:

✨ New cigar lounge coming to Dayton: Wright Dunbar Cigar Shoppe & Lounge is expected to open in the second quarter of 2024 at 1153 W. Third St.

🍴 Oh Crêpe closing brick-and-mortar in Troy: The French-inspired crêpe shop is closing its doors after business on Sunday, but plans to keep its mobile trailer up and running.

🍰 Dayton bakery reopens in new spot: Say Yes Cakes, located at 1003 Shroyer Road, is open noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

🍪 Bakery near Centerville holds grand opening: Sweet Adaline’s Bakery and Cafe is located at 6052 Wilmington Pike in the Sugarcreek Plaza across from Miami Valley Hospital South. Read more by clicking here.

