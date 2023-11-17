Newsletter: Second area city shuts the door on Sheetz

I’m hearing reports that today is Friday. If that’s the case, then it’s time for a new business newsletter.

It’s becoming clear that some cities maybe aren’t enthralled with the idea of big convenience stores/gas stations, even if they have decent food. Or they’re asking the stations to more carefully choose locations.

Kettering to Sheetz: No thanks.

Kettering leaders voted against changes that would help Sheetz expand its business by building a site on vacant land owned by Kettering Health, reporter Nick Blizzard tells us.

Kettering’s Planning Commission last month unanimously recommended city council reject a land use change at 1490 W. Dorothy Lane at South Dixie for the gas station/convenience store chain.

City council voted 5-1 Tuesday night to accept the commission’s decision, Blizzard reported.

Keeping score: If you’re keeping track, Beavercreek planners recommended approval of a proposed rezoning and site plan for Sheetz. Sheetz has opened in Huber Heights, but Centerville leaders rejected a proposed Sheetz in that city.

In all, Sheetz announced last year plans to open 20 new stores in the Dayton area.

Huber Heights faces ransomware attack without IT director

Details about the cyber attack against the city of Huber Heights continue to emerge.

Huber Councilman Ed Lyons said he was concerned upon hearing about the attack, especially in light of the recent resignation of the city’s information technology lead Branden Payton, who resigned Nov. 3, just over a week before the attack.

“My first thought was that it is not a good time to not have an IT director,” Lyons said in what may be the understatement of the week.

Bottom line: As of Wednesday afternoon, City Manager Rick Dzik said officials were not sure if any city data had been ripped away for ransom or if residents were yet affected by the attack.

“As we’ve been telling the public, if any resident is affected, we will notify them and go through whatever processes are needed to (rectify the situation),” he said.

New Centerville donut news

It’s not Bill’s Donuts-related.

The Centerville Dunkin’ at 9010 S. Main St. will be updated with the company’s NextGen Branding, according to Julea Schuh Remke, a spokeswoman for Dunkin’ franchisee Gilligan Co., writer Eric Schwartzberg reported.

Dunkin on Demand: The remodeling effort will give customers a tap system to allow them to pour some of Dunkin’s signature cold beverages, such as coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee and nitro-infused cold brew coffee, Schuh told Schwartzberg.

A front-facing bakery case will give customers a closer look at Dunkin’ baked goods.

Dunkin’ on Demand, a NextGen feature dedicated to mobile order pick-ups, will allow guests who order ahead via the Dunkin’ app to track the status of their mobile order, she said.

It’s always sunny in Champaign County

At least, Amazon hopes so.

Amazon plans to build a 144-watt solar farm in Champaign County to power its local operations and provide more renewable energy sources, reporter Jessica Orozco tells us.

Farms will also be built in Crawford and Fayette counties, bringing the number of Amazon wind and solar projects in Ohio to 21.

Breaking ground: The project will be the first solar farm of its kind in Champaign County, according to Marcia Bailey, the director of the Champaign Economic Partnership.

Kettering to consider freeze on recreational marijuana businesses

Nick Blizzard broke this story Thursday afternoon.

Kettering plans to consider a freeze on recreational marijuana businesses, in the wake of Ohioans passing Issue 2 in the Nov. 7 election, according to the city.

Nine-month pause: A proposed nine-month moratorium is set to be addressed by Kettering City Council on Nov. 28, which is before the legalization for recreational cannabis takes effect Dec. 7, Assistant City Manager Steve Bergstresser said.

Kettering Council’s passage of a moratorium would allow the city “time to understand what the new state regulations are going to look like,” Assistant City Manager Steve Bergstresser said.

Read it all here.

Senate hears opposition to House Bill 205

An Ohio Senate committee this week heard views on House Bill 205, which passed the House in June. The bill establishes safety standards for construction work at oil refineries in Ohio. The act will apply to construction workers, not refinery employees.

Advocates say they want to prevent an incident like the September 2022 explosion at the BP-Husky refinery in Toledo that killed two brothers working there.

Business groups continue to voice opposition.

“Ohio already faces crippling workforce shortages, and HB 205 would exacerbate this issue by holding back extensively trained and qualified non-union employees from securing gainful employment at Ohio’s refineries,” the Ohio Chamber of Commerce said this week.

The bill would also establish a “precedent of government insertion into the hiring practices of private businesses,” the chamber added.

