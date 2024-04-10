Newsletter: Several restaurants to close permanently in Dayton region

What’s your favorite food from Sheetz? Email me here.

***

3 restaurants permanently closing in Dayton region

In the last week, three restaurants in the Dayton region have announced they are permanently closing. Here’s what we know:

Flyboy’s Deli in Oakwood

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

After closing its downtown Dayton location in August 2023, Flyboy’s Deli will be closing its Oakwood location at 2515 Far Hills Ave. following business on April 20.

Owner Unice Kim, who had worked in and managed deli-style restaurants on the East Coast for 15 years before opening Flyboy’s with her husband, Steve Crandall, passed away earlier this year after battling cancer. Crandall, a retired Air Force colonel, suffered a major stroke last year and is still recovering in a long-term care facility.

Given the circumstances, the family has decided to close the deli, an April 9 Facebook post from the deli stated.

Frisch’s Big Boy in Beavercreek

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Frisch’s Big Boy at 1231 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek is “permanently closed,” according to a sign posted at the restaurant.

This news comes a year after Frisch’s Big Boy permanently closed a restaurant at 4830 S. Dixie Drive in Moraine.

According to WCPO in Cincinnati, four Tri-State Frisch’s restaurants have closed within the week.

The Gourmet Deli in Dayton

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The Gourmet Deli at Top of the Market on Webster Street in Dayton is permanently closed, according to a sign posted at the restaurant.

Heather Mendelson-Goodrich, who’s family owned the deli, said although guests will no longer be able to visit during lunch time, they will remain open for meetings and events at Top of the Market. She said they would be happy to host groups of 15-500 in their Bistro, Loft or Warehouse space.

Jubie’s Creamery is coming soon to Troy

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Jubie’s Creamery is opening its third ice cream shop in the Dayton region at 79 Foss Way in Troy.

This location was the former home of Oh Crêpe. The crêpe shop closed in Dec. 2023, but plans to keeps its mobile trailer up and running.

Julie Domicone, a Miami Valley native who owns the ice cream shop with her father, Fred, and mother, Stacey, opened Jubie’s Creamery in Fairborn at 471 W. Dayton Yellow Springs Road in 2018. This was followed by a Moraine location at 2749 W. Alex Bell Road in 2022.

The Troy ice cream shop will be a little bit smaller than Jubie’s Fairborn and Moraine locations. Domicone said they are working with the city to add a drive-thru window and expand outdoor seating. After a few cosmetic updates, Jubie’s Creamery is hoping to open sometime this summer.

Jubie’s Creamery is hiring for an assistant store manager, as well as four to five team leaders for the Troy location. Domicone plans to hire 15 to 20 other team members about a month before opening.

Diamond Daiquiris offers ‘a little southern comfort’ in Miamisburg

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

After launching Diamond Daiquiris in the spring of 2022, owner Leslie Brown is collaborating with More Than A Apron in Miamisburg, where customers at the restaurant may order daiquiris along with their favorite birria tacos.

Diamond Daiquiris is a Louisiana-style daiquiri and sno-ball food truck that started with the idea of bringing “a little southern comfort here” to the Dayton region.

“I am originally from Louisiana,” Brown said. “I was so happy to bring this to the Midwest because we don’t have a lot of daiquiri shops around here. I’ve done a lot of research and there was none. You can get a daiquiri or margarita in a restaurant, but there was nothing dedicated to that.”

Daiquiris come in a variety of flavors such as pina colada, strawberry, watermelon and blue raspberry. Brown will be open at More Than A Apron, 1015 S. Main St., this week 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

READ MORE: How Diamond Daiquiris started serving Dayton region

Quick Bites:

🍕 Old Scratch Pizza kicks off Hot Honey Week: The restaurant is celebrating the launch of its house-made Hot Honey now available at Dorothy Lane Market with limited menu items showcasing the Hot Honey through Sunday.

🧀 Grilled Cheese Fest is Friday at Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton: Vendors will have specialty grilled cheese-inspired items for attendees to try. CLICK HERE for a full list of food truck events.

🍦 Goldies Flavored Soft Serve reopens with new flavors: The ice cream shop has added several new flavors to its lineup this season including raspberry cheesecake, mocha delight, salted caramel and skittles-inspired candy. For more information on what’s new, click here.

Dish of the week: Ribs from Eli’s BBQ

With FC Cincinnati’s season in full swing, that means I will be at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati for every home game. We typically eat at the stadium, but this year we’re going to try to venture out and try new places.

Over the weekend we got carryout from our favorite place in Cincinnati — Eli’s BBQ — and had a picnic in the parking garage. We both had ribs and sides of jalapeno cornbread. I also had the macaroni and cheese and my husband had baked beans. The macaroni and cheese is VERY cheesy, but I absolutely love it! This was my first time trying the baked beans and it was an interesting combination of sweet and spicy.

If you have a favorite hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Cincinnati, email me here.

Recipe of the week: Easy alternative to frosting

If you’ve been following my newsletter, you should know by now that some of my favorite recipes use instant vanilla pudding mix. Michelle Honeycutt of Huber Heights shared an easy alternative to cake frosting that uses instant pudding. She said it enhances the cake more than just plain cool whip and is a much lighter option than regular frosting.

“I made a Raspberry Jello Poke Cake with the vanilla topping for Easter and everyone loved it, even the few who don’t care for cake because of the normally too sweet frosting,” Honeycutt said.

Ingredients:

1 box of vanilla instant pudding mix (3.4 ounces)

1 cup of cold milk

1 tub of whipped topping (8 ounces)

Directions: Mix 1 box of vanilla instant pudding mix and 1 cup of cold milk with a whisk for about 2 minutes. Stir in the tub of whipped topping. Spread mixture on the cake. Keep the cake refrigerated due to the whipped topping. The pudding flavor can be changed to match the cake if desired.

Tell Us:

Thank you so much for reading my weekly newsletter! If you see a new restaurant opening or are wondering when an establishment is expected to open up, feel free to email me here, and I’ll check it out.

Remember to follow Dayton Daily News on Facebook or search our Food & Dining section for the latest stories. I’ll have continuous updates on my Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok pages.