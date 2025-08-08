Newsletter: Shaking up the ‘GS’ pay scale

In today’s newsletter, it’s our first story.

What should you do if ICE agents visit your business?

The story behind the namesake of a Wright-Patterson firehouse.

Dayton is cracking down on housing code violations.

AFMC civilians will thrive in ‘AcqDemo’ pay system, advocates say

Making history: Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) at Wright-Patterson (and beyond) is shaking up some dated — some may say “outdated” — pay schedules. More than 18,000 AFMC civilian employees moved from the 76-year-old GS system into the Acquisition Demonstration Project pay compensation system in June.

Search for talent: It’s a new pay and performance system for acquisition employees, a highly specialized workforce within the Air Force.

Those involved told me it’s a tool to attract the most talented people to one of the Air Force’s most important jobs.

What if ICE visits your business?

Immigration enforcement: Increased activity by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents under the new Trump administration has some immigrant communities on edge.

Warrants: For ICE agents, permission to enter private spaces could come in the form of a judicial warrant. A warrant must be signed by a judge and come from a state court or U.S. District Court. Without a warrant, in most cases, ICE agents will need an employers’ permission to enter private areas.

VA terminates bargaining unit contracts

What happened: The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Wednesday announced the termination of collective bargaining agreements for most VA bargaining-unit employees.

Exceptions: Contracts covering some 4,000 VA police officers, firefighters or security guards will remain in place, as those occupations are exempt from an executive order signed by President Trump in March, the VA said.

Why? “Too often, unions that represent VA employees fight against the best interests of veterans while protecting and rewarding bad workers,” VA Secretary Doug Collins said in a statement.

Turner to Dayton Defense: We protected Wright-Patt probationary jobs

What happened: U.S. Rep. Mike Turner told members of the Dayton Defense industry group Thursday that he was able to secure waivers that protect the jobs of probationary-status civilian federal government employees at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

That move protects hundreds of jobs at the largest single-site employer in Ohio. What remains to be seen, however, is how many Wright-Patterson civilians have opted to take advantage of Trump administration incentives to retire early or leave their positions.

Why it matters: Wright-Patterson has been a reliable — and growing —economic engine for the Dayton area, and a center of Air Force research and development for decades. The base has some 38,000 civilian and military employees and a huge economic impact.

Dayton cracks down on housing code violations

What’s happening: Dayton launched a new civil housing code enforcement process recently, and housing and zoning officials have already issued hundreds of civil penalty warning notices and dozens of civil citations.

Why this matters: The civil penalty process seeks to ensure that people and limited liability companies — or “LLCs” — who own property comply with city housing codes and ordinances, said Danielle Simpson, conservation supervisor with Dayton’s division of housing inspection.

